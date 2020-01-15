Big Bash League: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars live score and updates

cricket

BBL Live: Perth Scorchers take on Melbourne Stars in a Big Bash League match at Perth. The Scorchers won the toss and elected to bat first.

Follow Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars live updates here:

Stars XI: 1 Marcus Stoinis, 2 Hilton Cartwright, 3 Ben Dunk, 4 Glenn Maxwell (capt.), 5 Sebastian Gotch (wk), 6 Nick Larkin, 7 Nathan Coulter-Nile, 8 Daniel Worrall, 9 Jackson Coleman, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Sandeep Lamichhane.

Scorchers XI: 1 Liam Livingstone, 2 Joshua Inglis (wk), 3 Cameron Bancroft, 4 Mitchell Marsh (capt.), 5 Cameron Green, 6 Tim David, 7 Jaron Morgan, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 Jhye Richardson, 10 Joel Paris, 11 Fawad Ahmed.