 Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder, Live Cricket Score and Updates
Jan 24, 2019-Thursday
Big Bash League Live: Catch live updates of the Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder.

cricket Updated: Jan 24, 2019 16:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Live Updates: Sydney Thunder have won the toss and have opted to field.

Sydney Thunder (Playing XI): Anton Devcich, Shane Watson(c), Callum Ferguson, Jason Sangha, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Jordan, Matthew Gilkes(w), Gurinder Sandhu, Fawad Ahmed

Perth Scorchers (Playing XI): Cameron Bancroft(w), Shaun Marsh, Ashton Turner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Hilton Cartwright, Nick Hobson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Jason Behrendorff, Usman Qadir

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 16:07 IST

