Big blow to Sri Lanka as star pacer injures leg ahead of Asia Cup 2022

The Sri Lanka cricket team endured a major blow just days ahead of the Asia Cup, which gets underway from August 27 in UAE. The country's cricket board in a tweet earlier on Monday evening confirmed that premier fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera won't be taking part in the tournament due to a leg injury, which he sustained during a practice session.

Chameera was part of Sri Lanka's plans for the continental tournament. Nuwan Thushara, a rising young talent, has been added to the squad now as Chameera's replacement.

Moments after Sri Lanka board announced the development, Chameera reacted to the tweet with a broken heart emoji.

Chameera's absence will create undue pressure on the inexprienced Sri Lankan bowling attack. He normally starts the attack with the new ball, but is also a smart custodian when it comes to death bowling.

While Sri Lanka have an experienced spin bowling line-up, their fast bowling unit now mostly features uncapped players in T20Is-- Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Asitha Fernando and Matheesha Pathirana; the replacement Thushara has only played four T20I matches.

Besides India too will miss out on the services of Jasprit Bumrah, who too has been ruled out of the marquee event due to a back injury. The Pakistan Cricket Board also announced that Shaheen Shah Afridi won't be part of the tournament due to knee injury.

Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup: Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Dinesh Chandimal.

