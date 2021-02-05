'Bio-bubble mentally draining': India head coach Ravi Shastri says 'couple of weekoffs is must' post IPL 2021
The world of cricket amid Covid-19 has become even more draining for players with the bio-bubble adding an extra level of difficulty. From England pacer Jofra Archer to India batsman Ajinkya Rahane, several players in the past few months have spoken about how being in quarantine for months has taken a mental toll on players.
Joining in the chorus is India head coach Ravi Shastri. Speaking in an interaction on Star Sports, Shastri said that the players need at least a couple of weeks off after IPL 2021, as staying in the bubble takes a toll on players.
"I do believe you need a break from international cricket at some point. After the England series, yes they go into the IPL. Again after the IPL, a couple of weeks off is a must," Shastri said.
"Because in these quarantines, in these bubbles, it is mentally draining. You are a human, at the end of it all," he added.
The T20 World Cup is set to take place in India this year, but Shastri insisted that the Indian team will give equal focus to all the formats.
"As far as this team goes, this team takes pride in its performance. we will take it one step at a time. Every series is important. Every format is important," he said.
Praising the Indian team's bench strength, Shastri said: "And we have got the volume of players, we have the bench strength to accommodate across all formats. So there will be the hunger to perform."
India vs England: English stalwarts Colin Cowdrey and Alec Stewart are the others who achieved this feat. It must be noted that Root made his Test debut in India in 2012 when he helped England draw the final Test with a resolute knock which in turn gave them a series win.
Chennai Test: The England opener mixed caution with textbook stroke play to bring up his fourth Test half-century.
Kohli became a father on January 11, 2021 when his wife Anushka Sharma gave birth to their first child, a baby girl whom the couple have named Vamika.
