Board President’s XI vs South Africa Highlights: Rohit flops, Bharat, Lad shine as match ends in a draw

Board President’s XI vs South Africa Highlights: It was not a good first outing for Rohit Sharma as an opener in this format as he departed for a duck. There was pressure on the hosts as Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada were relentless in their opening spells. However, young players in Priyank Panchal, KS Bharat and Siddhesh Lad stood tall and played impressive innings to drag their side close to South Africa’s first-innings score. The match ended in a stalemate, but it would have given the visitors a lot of hope.

Also, the form of Aiden Markram with the bat should give South Africa a lot of confidence ahead of the first Test match which begins on October 2.

BP XI vs South Africa, as it happened:

16:17 hrs IST Siddesh Lad has been impressive The right-hander is a prolific run-scorer for Mumbai in domestic circuit and has stood tall against a formidable South African attack. He has scored a solid half-century and has looked solid right through.





16:02 IST Maharaj gets Bharat OUT! KS Bharat has been dismissed! Phew! What an innings it has been from the keeper batsman. He spurred life into this encounter with his outstanding hitting towards the end. But his knock now comes to an end, Maharaj gets his third. Bharat departs for 71 off 57 balls. BP XI 236/6 after 58.3 overs





16:00 hrs IST Bharat on fire Bharat hits three sixes in one over. This is some outstanding batting from the youngster. All of a sudden he has switched into T20 mode and boy can he play that format too. The South Africans have been taken aback by this onslaught.





15:55 hrs IST Bharat gets to 50 WOW! What a way to bring up your fifty. Bharat slams Rabada for a huge six to get to his half century. He is on a roll. BP XI are closing in on South Africa’s total





15:50 hrs IST Bharat accelerates, BP XI cross 200 KS Bharat has shifted gears. He has been dealing in boundaries in the last few overs. The Andhra Pradesh keeper batsman has reached 48 off just 49 balls with the help of 6 four and two sixes. He is certainly sending out a message to the selectors. BP XI: 212/5





15:30 hrs IST Bharat, Lad solid So far so good from Lad and Bharat. They have looked assured in their stay in the middle. Not to forget they are top order batsmen for their first-class sides, that really helps when you come to this level.





14:45 hrs IST Tea at day 3 The umpire’s have called for tea on the final day of the practice match. Board President’s XI have reached 151 at the loss of 5 wickets with KS Bharat (3) and Siddhesh Lad (12) at the crease. They are still trailing South Africa by 128 runs with a session to go in this match.





14:30 hrs IST 150 up for BP XI KS Bharat and Siddhesh Lad have taken Board President’s XI past the 150-run mark. They still have a long way to go from South Africa’s first innings total of 279 but this partnership has shown positive signs for BP XI.





14:20 hrs IST Good start from Lad Just like the other batsmen before him, Siddhesh Lad too has started well. He has already hit two boundaries and is looking a million dollars. Those who are not that familiar with his name, Siddhesh Lad is a Ranji veteran. A prolific run scorer for Mumbai in first-class cricket, Lad earned this call-up on the back of some consistent performances in the last domestic season.





14:00 hrs IST Karun Nair departs OUT! Back to back wickets for South Africa. First Panchal, now Karun Nair, BP XI have lost half their side. Keshav Maharaj picks up the wicket. Nair departs for 19 off 35 balls. BP XI: 136/5 in 38.3 overs Wicket-keeper KS Bharat comes in at No.7





13:55 hrs IST Panchal falls for 60 OUT! Vernon Philander comes back to remove a well set Panchal for 60 off just 77 balls. BP XI have lost their 4th wicket for 134. Panchal’s innings was laced with 10 fours and a six. Right hand batsman Siddesh Lad comes in to bat





13:40 hrs IST Fifty for Panchal Priyank Panchal gets to his fifty, a very good innings from the Gujarat opener. He had to slot down to No.3 as the BP XI side had four openers in their side but that didn’t have any bearing on his style of batting. It has been a free flowing innings so far.





13:30 hrs IST 100 up for BP XI There’s the 100 for Board President’s XI. Priyank Panchal has been the standout batsman for the hosts so far. He now has Karun Nair for company. This pair needs to forge another partnership to dent South Africa’s hopes.





13:15 hrs IST Big wicket for SA OUT! The partnership has been broken, Mayank Agarwal’s vigil comes to an end. Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj strikes for South Africa. Agarwal departs for 39 off 92 balls. BP XI: 85 for 3 in 25.5 overs. Karun Nair comes in to bat at No. 5





12:47 hrs IST Agarwal, Panchal solid Mayank Agarwal and Priyank Panchal have steadied the ship for Board President XI. Agarwal is standing like a rock and Panchal at the other end is going for his shot. He has already hit four boundaries in his innings of 25. This partnership is worth 34 runs now. BP XI 57 for 2 after 19 overs.





12:30 hrs IST Panchal on a roll Priyank Panchal looks like he is a man on a mission. Four boundaries coming from the Gujarat captain’s bat and he is showing why is also one of the top contenders to grab the Test opener’s spot. He has raced to 17 off 14 balls. BP XI 48 for 2 after 16 overs.





12:10 hrs IST Play resumes Mayank Agarwal and Priyank Panchal have walked out to bat. They have a job to do. The South African bowlers are fresh and they would like to give their all in the remaining two sessions. Agarwal and Panchal need to weather the storm. BP XI still trail by 256 runs.





11:33 hrs IST Lunch on day 3 The umpires have called for lunch after the wicket of Easwaran. There are no prizes to guess which one will be happier side of the two going into the lunch break. Resuming the day at 199 for 5, South Africa raced to 279/6 thanks to a brilliant innings by Philander (48 off 49) and with the ball they removed the BP XI captain Rohit for a duck and also got the important wicket of Abhimanyu Easwaran for 13 to reduce the hosts to 23 for 2 in 10.5 overs.





11:28 hrs IST Rabada strikes OUT! Another one for South Africa. Kagiso Rabada strikes, you cannot keep him away from the game for too long. He gets the wicket of young Abhimanyu Easwaran and Board President’s XI are in some trouble early in their innings. Easwaran looked good till the time he was out there, he’s gone for 13 off 25. BP XI: 23/2 after 10.5 overs.





11:15 hrs IST Easwaran looking good Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran is looking good in the middle.He has already hit two boundaries. This is another big opportunity for the youngster, who generally opens for India A and in first-class cricket. He is also in very good form of late. He scored a hundred in the final of Duleep Trophy barely a couple of weeks ago.





10:55 hrs IST Rohit out for a duck OUT! Rohit’s worst nightmare comes true. He has been dismissed for a duck on his first tryst as a designated opener in red ball cricket. Vernon Philander the man, who provides the breakthrough for South Africa in his second ball. Rohit out caught for 0 off 2 balls. BP XI 4/1 after 1.2 overs. AR Easwaran comes in at No.3





10:50 hrs IST Indian openers make their way out Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal have made their way out.They don’t have much time but surely enough for Rohit Sharma to catch the eye of the selectors.





10:35 hrs IST South Africa declare With that wicket of Philander, South Africa have decided to declare their innings. This decision comes as a surprise as Bavuma at the other end was batting on 87 but considering the fact that this is the last day of the practice match, du Plessis may have done the right thing just to give his bowlers a crack at Rohit and Co. South Africa 279/6 declared after 64 overs. Markram 100 (retired out), Bavuma 87*, D Jadeja 3/66.





10:30 hrs IST Jadeja gets Philander OUT! It’s that man Dharmendrasinh Jadeja again for BP XI. Philander was really looking to take the attack to the Indians but Jadeja stops him on his tracks. Philander falls two short of his half century. A very good innings from the all-rounder, South Africa 279 for 6 after 64 overs.





10:20 hrs IST Philander on the charge While we were busy anticipating a ton from Bavuma, Philander at the other hand has decided to steal some of the limelight by playing some breathtaking strokes. He has moved to 39 off 39 with the help of 4 fours and a six. South Africa: 269 for 5 after 62 overs





10:03 hrs IST Bavuma nears ton Temba Bavuma has made his way into the 80s and is looking set for a hundred. Just like the innings of Aiden Markram yesterday, Bavuma too has been clinical in his approach. He has punished the bad balls to the fence and respected the good ones, simple and perhaps still the best technique for success in test cricket.





9:53 hrs IST Productive overs One thing that has been very impressive from the South Africans is their scoring rate. Despite overcast conditions they have managed to score at a healthy rate and Bavuma has made sure there was no change to that even on day 3. The last 3 overs have yielded 20 runs for South Africa. They have reached 227 for 5 in 55 overs. Bavuma 76 off 110 and Philander 7 off 12.





9:41 hrs IST Bavuma starts well So far so good for South Africa. The first 2 overs have gone for 8 runs and no harm done. Umesh Yadav will really like some wickets in his column going into the first test. And Bavuma, on the other hand, will like to get to his three-figure mark. South Africa 207/8 after 52 overs.





9:30 hrs IST Action begins The players have made their way out into the centre. Over night batsman Temba Bavuma and new man Vernon Philander will try to get South Africa cross the 250-run mark. Looks like it will be Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur for BP XI.





9:22 hrs IST Weather forecast This is supposed to be the brightest day of the match with very little chance of rain in the morning. However, there are more than 60% chances of rain towards the afternoon so rain stoppage is more and less guaranteed.





9:10 hrs IST Day 3 Hello and welcome to the live coverage of day 3 of the Board President’s XI vs South Africa three-day practice match at Vizianagaram. After a damp first day, we finally got some action on day 2 and it was highlighted by a brilliant century by Aiden Markram. Today the focus will be back on BP XI captain Rohit Sharma, who will walk out to open the batting for the first time in red ball cricket.



