New York [US], : India skipper Rohit Sharma has said that body language plays a big part in a game and the need is to create momentum for the team as India gear up to take on Pakistan on Sunday in their second match of the T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. "Body language plays a big part...": Rohit Sharma ahead of Pakistan clash in T20 World Cup

The Men in Blue are coming into this match after beating Ireland by eight wickets. Babar Azam-led Pakistan conceded a disappointing loss against the US in the super-over in their previous game of the marquee event.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Rohit said that skills can take backstage at times since a player can not always perform well in a game.

"I think that body language plays a big part because that is very much in your control. Skills sometimes can take a backstage, because of somebody performing, or somebody not performing. But body language is always in your control and you can always perform with your body language," Rohit said.

He added that if one player fails to perform with the bat then they need to take good catches to create the momentum and energy of the team.

"If you don't have a good day with the bat then here's always a chance you can take a couple of good catches, run outs, create that momentum for the team, create that energy for the team on the field. So, we try and take our practice sessions quite seriously and try and make sure that we utilize that session because that is the only time you get to get together as a team where everyone can come together and be as a team. So yeah, you try and make the most of the training sessions that you get. And because, like I said, that's where everyone comes together. We can talk about things, talk about what we need to do in the game. And certainly, it helps going into a game with a very positive and clear mind frame, whichever game you play," he added.

India T20 WC Squad: Rohit Sharma , Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan T20 WC Squad: Babar Azam , Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

