Boos replaced by cheers as Hardik Pandya receives rousing reception from Mumbai Indians fans at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians got off to a rather sensational start against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their first match of the 2025 season of the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium after captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl. However, there was a bit of a highlight at the toss itself with Pandya being received with massive cheers at by the MI faithful at the iconic stadium. Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl(ANI)

This stands in stark contrast to the unsavoury scenes of last season, when Pandya was booed quite comprehensively by his home fans throughout the season. The anger from the fans came due to rumours swirling around the replacement of Rohit Sharma as captain by Pandya, who had returned to the franchise after two seasons away with the Gujarat Titans.

The toxic atmosphere at home had an effect on the field with MI finishing rock bottom of the table. Pandya also had a rather ordinary season. While he struck at 143.05, he could only score 216 runs in 14 matches. He also took 11 wickets but an economy of 10.75 throughout the season.

However, it all turned around almost the very next month as Pandya played an integral role in India's run to the 2024 T20 World Cup title, scoring 144 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 151.57 and taking 11 wickets as well. He and Jasprit Bumrah led the way in putting an almighty choke on South Africa in the final, with India winning it despite the Proteas needing just 30 runs to win off the last five overs.

The fact that the mood had changed in Mumbai could be seen back then itself, with Pandya being received with huge cheers during the victory parade in the city after the tournament and later at the Wankhede Stadium itself. It has now been confirmed and tied up with Pandya being cheered as MI captain in the team's first game at home in the 2025 season.