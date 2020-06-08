Brad Haddin asked ‘does your mother know where you are?’: Trent Boult recalls hilarious story from debut Australia tour

cricket

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 17:01 IST

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult recalled his Test debut series against Australia and said that he had braces on his teeth when he found out that he was selected for the tour. The left-arm pacer, who was part of New Zealand’s U-19 team that lost to Virat Kohli-led India U-19 team in the 2008 U-19 World Cup semifinal, made his Test debut at Hobart against Australia in 2011, when he was 22 years old.

“I had braces the week before I got selected and I remember going to the orthodontist and saying: ‘I can’t go to Australia with a set of braces on my teeth’,” Boult told the podcast on the Black Caps’ YouTube channel during a chat with teammate Kyle Jamieson as quoted by stuff.co.nz.

Also read: ‘I wanted revenge’: Wasim Akram recalls incident when Allan Donald bouncer left him with 20 stitches

Boult further went on to recall that being a young cricketer, he received the traditional welcome from the Australian team when he came out to bat, and admitted that he was nervous coming down to face the Aussie attack.

“I specifically remember it, I walked out there to bat, absolutely packing myself and Brad Haddin looked at me and goes ‘mate, does your mother know where you are?’,” Boult recalled.

Also read: Hasan Ali responding well to virtual rehab session, PCB to provide financial aid

Despite a tough encounter, the Kiwis went on to win the match by 7 runs, and Boult said that it was a great feeling. “He was just getting into me, and I was s--ting myself... [but] I remember the celebrations after that, winning by six (seven, actually) runs.”

In his career so far, Boult has taken 267 wickets from 67 Tests and is currently fourth in the list of New Zealand’s all-time wicket takers behind Richard Hadlee (431), Vettori (361) and Tim Southee (284).