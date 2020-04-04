e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Brad Hogg picks big difference between Sachin Tendulkar vs Glenn McGrath and Sachin Tendulkar vs Shoaib Akhtar

Brad Hogg picks big difference between Sachin Tendulkar vs Glenn McGrath and Sachin Tendulkar vs Shoaib Akhtar

Both these battles were iconic, both these battles had different layers and yet, both these battles were always superb to watch.

cricket Updated: Apr 04, 2020 09:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Glenn McGrath, Sachin Tendulkar, Shoaib Akhtar
Glenn McGrath, Sachin Tendulkar, Shoaib Akhtar (HT Collage)
         

In professional sport, athletes want to compete against the best in order to test the mettle and hence, when two world-beaters lock horns against each other it makes for a riveting watch. Hence, when Sachin Tendulkar took guard and he was up against Glenn McGrath or Shoaib Akhtar, the audiences stood up to take note and be enthralled.

Both these battles were iconic, both these battles had different layers and yet, both these battles were always superb to watch. Former Australia bowler Brad Hogg has now picked how both these encounters were different in several ways.

ALSO READ: ‘He was magic’: Rohit Sharma picks best coach he has played under

Responding to a fan question on Twitter, Hogg said: ‘Sachin v McGrath a war of attrition McGrath trying to win the patience game, your in for the long haul. Sachin v Akhtar more erratic, with Akhtar trying to blast the him out with sheer pace + it’s India v Pak, which adds a little more spice to the contest.’

 

Shoaib Akhtar has often spoke about the greatness of Sachin Tendulkar and in the recent past, he even compared Rohit Sharma’s strokeplay with the little master.

“When Rohit is on song then he doesn’t care whether the ball is good or bad because he has so much of time, he has so much of elegance when he plays the shots. It (batting) comes very easy and naturally to him,” said Shoaib Akhtar on his Youtube channel.

“You saw his ruthlessness today. Usne maar maar k bharta nikal dia. He hit Mitchell Starc, he went after Cummins. The cut shot that he hit reminded me of Tendulkar’s six,” added Akhtar.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
800-plus foreign Jamaat workers found hiding in Delhi mosques, trigger Covid-19 alarm
800-plus foreign Jamaat workers found hiding in Delhi mosques, trigger Covid-19 alarm
Coronavirus can spread through just breathing, talking: Scientists
Coronavirus can spread through just breathing, talking: Scientists
India’s Covid-19 cases go up to 3k, largely driven by Tablighi Jamaat attendees
India’s Covid-19 cases go up to 3k, largely driven by Tablighi Jamaat attendees
‘PM will speak his mind, can’t interfere’: Mamata on ‘light the lamp’ initiative
‘PM will speak his mind, can’t interfere’: Mamata on ‘light the lamp’ initiative
Domicile rule to apply to all J&K govt posts: Centre amends order after uproar
Domicile rule to apply to all J&K govt posts: Centre amends order after uproar
‘In my blood, there may be answers’, says a Covid-19 survivor in New York
‘In my blood, there may be answers’, says a Covid-19 survivor in New York
NHA partners with Uber to provide transportation to frontline healthcare workers
NHA partners with Uber to provide transportation to frontline healthcare workers
‘Everything revolves around my daughter right now’
‘Everything revolves around my daughter right now’
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news