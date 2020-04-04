Brad Hogg picks big difference between Sachin Tendulkar vs Glenn McGrath and Sachin Tendulkar vs Shoaib Akhtar

cricket

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 09:49 IST

In professional sport, athletes want to compete against the best in order to test the mettle and hence, when two world-beaters lock horns against each other it makes for a riveting watch. Hence, when Sachin Tendulkar took guard and he was up against Glenn McGrath or Shoaib Akhtar, the audiences stood up to take note and be enthralled.

Both these battles were iconic, both these battles had different layers and yet, both these battles were always superb to watch. Former Australia bowler Brad Hogg has now picked how both these encounters were different in several ways.

Responding to a fan question on Twitter, Hogg said: ‘Sachin v McGrath a war of attrition McGrath trying to win the patience game, your in for the long haul. Sachin v Akhtar more erratic, with Akhtar trying to blast the him out with sheer pace + it’s India v Pak, which adds a little more spice to the contest.’

Shoaib Akhtar has often spoke about the greatness of Sachin Tendulkar and in the recent past, he even compared Rohit Sharma’s strokeplay with the little master.

“When Rohit is on song then he doesn’t care whether the ball is good or bad because he has so much of time, he has so much of elegance when he plays the shots. It (batting) comes very easy and naturally to him,” said Shoaib Akhtar on his Youtube channel.

“You saw his ruthlessness today. Usne maar maar k bharta nikal dia. He hit Mitchell Starc, he went after Cummins. The cut shot that he hit reminded me of Tendulkar’s six,” added Akhtar.