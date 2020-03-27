Brad Hogg picks Pakistan cricketer as better all-rounder than Hardik Pandya

cricket

Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg feels Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim is a better all-rounder than India star Hardik Pandya. Hogg put foward his opinion on social media when a fan asked him to pick a better all-rounder between Wasim and Pandya. 31-year-old Wasim has so far played 53 ODIs and 43 T20Is and is yet to make his Test debut for Pakistan. He has scored 952 and 257 runs in two formats respectively while he has scalped 42 wickets each in both formats.

As for Pandya, whenever fit, he has been a regular in all three formats for India. His stats read 957 runs and 54 wickets in 54 ODIs, 310 runs and 38 wickets in 40 T20Is while 532 runs and 17 wickets in 11 Tests.

Although, Hogg stated Wasim is a better all-rounder in his opinion, he also said that Pandya will be eager to prove his worth after a long injury lay-off and will ‘deliver better than before’.

Hogg’s social media post read: “Going to go with Imad Wasim on this one. But watch out, I have a great feeling when Hardik Pandya is fully fit and back in business, he will deliver better than before.” Pandya last played an ODI against New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final in Manchester and his last international game was a T20 against the Proteas in Bengaluru in September last year.

In an interview with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal which the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) aired on its website, Pandya spoke about the mental struggle of being on the sidelines.

“I missed this atmosphere the most in these last six months, playing for the country and the feeling you get wearing the team’s colours,” he said. “That had become a mental challenge and there were a lot of setbacks. I was trying to get back to full fitness quickly but that did not work out and a lot of mental pressure came at the time. But touchwood, everything went fine, the rehabilitation went well and a lot of people helped me.”