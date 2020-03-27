Jos Buttler reveals his first reaction after Steve Smith was hit on neck in Lord’s Ashes Test

cricket

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 16:01 IST

England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler revealed thoughts regarding late former Australia cricketer Phil Hughes crossed his mind after Steve Smith was hit on the neck by a Jofra Archer bouncer during the second Ashes Test at Lord’s last year.

During the fourth day of the Test, Smith was hit just below the neck by a rising delivery from Archer and he fell on the ground. Medical aid rushed to the spot as Smith was declared retired hurt.

He subsequently missed the third Test because of concussion before coming back for the final two Tests of the five-match series.

Buttler, who was fielding at bat-pad, was one of the first England players who rushed towards Smith after he fell on the ground. He revealed his fright after he saw Smith going down on the ground following the hit.

“That was Jofra’s first Test - he came with a lot of expectations (on him) but for a guy to produce a spell on debut like he did was quite incredible,” Buttler told Sky Sports Podcast.

“Any time we see some of the best Test cricket, it’s always with great fast bowling; Jofra - a new kid on the block bowling extremely fast to the world’s best batsman at Lord’s in an Ashes Test.

“You could just feel that sense of anticipation every time that he ran in and you could see the speedgun getting quicker and quicker. There was that sense of something happening... incredible theatre and incredible drama.

“It was scary because he (Steve Smith) got hit on his neck or just beneath,” he added. “People are very aware of what happened to Phillip Hughes, so there was huge worry for everyone.”