Brendon McCullum would love to carry on as England coach despite T20 World Cup exit, Ashes debacle: ‘Time to reflect’

Brendon McCullum is facing growing scrutiny after England’s disappointing run in recent major tournaments. Following a heavy defeat in the Ashes, England’s exit in the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup has only intensified the pressure on the head coach. Brendon McCullum's job is under threat after England knocked out of T20 World Cup in semi-final. (PTI)

The former New Zealand captain arrived with high expectations, having transformed England’s Test side with the aggressive ‘Bazball’ philosophy, an ultra-attacking style that initially drew widespread praise. While the approach brought excitement and entertainment, England have struggled to deliver consistent results against top opposition in recent years, highlighted by their 1-4 Ashes defeat in Australia. McCullum also took charge of England’s white-ball teams last year after the 2024 T20 World Cup, but his first two ICC campaigns in the role have yet to produce a trophy.

Facing growing scrutiny after England’s semi-final exit and a difficult Ashes tour, McCullum acknowledged the hectic period across formats while reflecting on the team’s recent performances and the need to address shortcomings from the disappointing Test campaign in Australia.

"Yeah, it's been busy, hasn't it?" McCullum told Sky Sports. "There's been a bit going on across different formats, but I think the white-ball side has been exceptional in the post-Ashes period. We've played some good cricket, and it's got a real identity about it as well under Brookie's captaincy. Obviously the Test winter was disappointing. We went to Australia with high hopes and we weren't able to deliver, and that's something that you've got to look and say, 'what are the things that you need to improve?'"

Continuing his honest assessment of England’s struggles, McCullum also questioned whether the team truly stayed committed to its aggressive style of play during the Ashes, suggesting the side needs a clear conversation about the direction and identity it wants to maintain going forward.

"Did we play the style of play that we took down to Australia or did we not? If we've been honest with ourselves, I'd probably say we didn't. And that's something that we need to have a good hard conversation around. What is the direction, or style, that we're wanting to be consistent with?" he said.

Also Read - 'Can't wait for next episode in the drama series of Pakistan cricket,' Usman Khawaja ridicules PCB in hilarious takedown

“I love the job”: Brendon McCullum The New Zealander is well aware of the scrutiny surrounding him but remains adamant that he loves the role of England’s head coach and is keen to continue in the job.

"Look, I love the job," McCullum said. “I think it's a great job. It doesn't come without its challenges, of course, but that's the nature of it. I feel like we've achieved some really cool things over the last few years, but there's still so much to achieve with the side across all formats,” he added

He reaffirmed that he still relishes the challenge of coaching England, while stressing the need to take time to reflect on what has worked and what needs improvement going forward.

"And I would love to carry on," he added. "We'll see what unfolds over the next little while. For now, after being on the road for a fair bit of time, it's a matter of getting home and hopefully watching some fast horses and playing some shocking golf, and it's taking a bit of time to reflect. As you always do, when you're a player, when you're a captain and as you are as a coach, you let things land, you try and then objectively look at what is working, what isn't working, and what things you need to ensure you try and rectify," he added.