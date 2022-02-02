‘If I was coach, I would get rid of…’: Brett Lee busts fast bowling myths, says 'bowlers are now wrapped in cotton wool’

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee made an interesting observation about modern-day quicks, claiming bowlers these days are over reliant on technology, which has led to a dip in the fast bowling department.

Lee, who was speaking on Shoaib Akhtar's YouTube channel also said that if he had been a coach, the first thing he would have done is get rid of the computers.

The 45-year-old, who was recently seen rolling his arms in the Legends Cricket League, also busted the myth that bowlers are less prone to injury if they bowl less.

"If I was a coach, I would get rid of the computer. Get them to work on their sprinting and bowl more. Bowlers are bowling way too less now. The theory that a bowler will not get injured if he bowls less is wrong, it's actually the opposite," said Lee.

Lee then highlighted the things pace bowlers need to work upon, and then expressed his disappointment with the current scenario.

"You have to bowl more, strengthen the body, get used to running in and out. If someone told me to bowl 24 balls and take a rest, I'd laugh at them, but that's where we are now. Bowlers are becoming wrapped up in cotton wool too much," he further stated.

Both Lee and Akhtar set the standard for aggressive fast bowling in the early 2000s. The former pacer, who has also won the World Cup, has over 300 wickets each in both the Test and 50-over format.

