Brett Lee pays touching tribute to Asha Bhosle: ‘Very fortunate to have shared a small moment with someone so special'

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee paid an emotional and touching tribute to the late Asha Bhosle on Monday, who died in Mumbai on April 12 at the age of 92. In his heartfelt message on Instagram, Lee recalled how he collaborated with the legendary singer, saying her contribution will “live on for generations to come." Bhosle lent her voice to more than 12,000 songs across genres and languages and went on to become one of the most influential voices in Indian music history. Brett Lee paid a touching tribute to Asha Bhosle (Brett Lee - Instagram)

Lee and Bhosle had earlier collaborated on the track ‘You’re the One for Me’ in 2007, marking a rare crossover. The duo came together during the ICC Champions Trophy, when the pacer was invited to be part of the global music project.

Months after recording the song, Lee and Bhosle met each other once again at the Sydney Opera House, where the singer gifted him a signed album.

Also Read: ‘A deeply sad day for India’: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli pay poignant tributes to singing icon Asha Bhosle “I had the pleasure of writing and recording You’re the One for Me with Asha Bhosle back in 2006. It’s something I’ll always be incredibly grateful for. What stayed with me most wasn’t just her extraordinary talent, but how kind and humble she was. For someone who had achieved so much in her life, she carried herself with such warmth and generosity,” Lee wrote on Instagram.

“My thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. I feel very fortunate to have shared even a small moment with someone so special. There’s no doubt her legacy will live on for generations to come,” he added.