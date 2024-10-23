Brett Lee's DM to Rohit Sharma ends India's biggest headache before Australia tour: 'Get him in squad if Shami not fit'

Border-Gavaskar Trophy is one of the most marquee series in the cricket calendar. Over the years, India and Australia have formed quite a rivalry. India have won their last two Test series in Australia, and Rohit Sharma and co would look to win their third Test series in a row, Down Under. Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins will battle it out, beginning November 22 in Perth, and ahead of the first Test, former Australia pacer Brett Lee has said that Mayank Yadav, who is just three T20Is old in international cricket, should be picked in India's squad if Mohammed Shami is not fit. Brett Lee has played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab in the past.(Getty Images)

Speaking to Fox Cricket, Lee opined that there is no batter in the world who is comfortable facing a bowler, who can consistently clock speeds of more than 150 kmph.

"The great thing is with me that I get to work on the IPL and see a lot of good young Indian cricketers. Mayank Yadav, to watch his first IPL game recently, to hit a 157 kmph first up in his first game. Unfortunately, his franchise probably brought him a little early and he did his side again," said Lee.

"They put him in cotton wool for a bit. The great thing about India is that they are not worried about how much cricket someone has played or hasn't played, if he is ready to go, get him in there. I actually love that theory. I can tell you that batters are okay when you bowl that 135-140 kmph speed, but when you bowl high 150s, I don't care who it is, no one wants to face that. He looks like someone who is complete package, if Mohammed Shami is not ready, atleast get him in the squad. I think he would do pretty well on these Australian wickets," he added.

Mayank Yadav had recently made his T20I debut for India in the series against Bangladesh. In the three games, the young pace sensation from Delhi, took four wickets. He had earlier impressed one and all when he represented Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2024. In four matches, he returned with seven wickets.

Lee says Shami holds the key for India in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Speaking to Fox Cricket, Brett Lee also said that if India wants to win their third series in a row in Australia, then Mohammed Shami needs to be fit, as he holds the key.

"Yeah. Ashwin is approaching 600 wickets, he has got that beautiful shape when he bowls spin. He can bowl with the new ball as well but I think if India have to win there, then Mohammed Shami can definitely hold the key. Jasprit Bumrah, we all know how good he is, he can bowl both ways, he is a great exponent of reverse swing. Mohammed Siraj knows how to make the new ball talk," Brett Lee said.

"On wickets like Perth, Adelaide, for me it's the combination, these three fast bowlers with Ashwin as the spinner. Then they have got options with guys like who are part-time spinners. But you need to have those three quicks firing if India wants to win," he added.

Mohammed Shami has been out of action since the 2023 ODI World Cup final. A knee injury has kept him out of the game. Recently, he was seen bowling at the centre wicket of M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Earlier, the pacer had also said that he would want to play a couple of Ranji Trophy games for Bengal, before travelling to Australia for BGT.