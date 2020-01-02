Brian Lara picks current cricketers who can break his 400-run record in Tests

cricket

Former West Indies batsman Brian Lara believes that there are a host of players in the current generation who can break his 400-run record in Test cricket. Lara is the only cricketer in the history of the sport to score 400 runs in the oldest format of the sport and the second place belongs to Matthew Hayden with 380. The Windies legend said that Virat Kohli, David Warner and Rohit Sharma have the capability of breaking his record before adding that Steve Smith can also achieve it but his batting position is a bit of the problem when it comes to this specific record.

“It would be difficult for Steve Smith to do it batting at No.4 for Australia. He is a great player but he doesn’t dominate. You know a player like David Warner for sure. A player like Virat Kohli, who gets in early and gets set. He is a very attacking player. Rohit Sharma on his day. So they have got quite a group of players who can do so,” Lara told India Today.

India’s last major International Cricket Council (ICC) title came in 2013 when they lifted the Champions Trophy but that didn’t stop Lara from picking them as favourites for T20 World Cup which is scheduled to take place in Australia later this year.

“I think they are definitely capable of winning all tournaments that they play. I think what Virat Kohli and company and the Indian team has to appreciate the fact that everybody sort of target India. Everybody knows that some point of time one team is going to play that important match against India. If it’s a quarter-final, semi-final and final,” Brian Lara told India Today.

India are touted as one of the favourites to lift the trophy for the second time in history after winning the inaugural edition in South Africa in 2007. Since then, India have never won the trophy again and will aim to end that drought Down Under.