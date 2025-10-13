Brian Lara's desperate plea to Yashasvi Jaiswal: 'Don't beat our bowlers this bad'; India star replied...

West Indies legend Brian Lara met India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on the sidelines of the second Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The encounter came after Jaiswal smashed a blistering 175 in the first innings. While Lara congratulated the batter, he also made a desperate plea for mercy. Windies legend Brian Lara had a brief chat with Yashasvi Jaiswal during 2nd IND vs WI Test

Following his stellar knock against the West Indies - his seventh career century in the format - Jaiswal was getting ready for a short interview on BCCI.tv on the sidelines, when he suddenly spotted Lara. In the moment caught on camera, and later released by the official social media handle of the Indian team, the 23-year-old left the interview and went and greeted the batting legend.

“Sir, how are you,” said Jaiswal before embracing Lara, with which the latter replied: “Not bad. Don’t beat our bowlers that bad.”

Jaiswal sheepishly smiled and said, "No," before cheekily adding, “I'm just trying.”

In the ongoing Test series, Jaiswal amassed 211 runs in two innings at an average of 105.50. In 2025 so far, he has scored 654 runs in eight matches and 14 innings, averaging 46.71, with three centuries and two fifties. Overall, he has appeared in 26 matches, scoring 2,420 runs at an impressive average of 52.60.

In the same video, Jaiswal opened up on his batting mindset and how he manages to convert his starts into big scores.

“I always put the team first. How I can play for my team and what is important for my team at that moment of time. So I always think that and that gives me answers. How can I play, what shots I can play, how the wicket is and if I am there, I make sure I take it as long as I can. So that is all my mindset that if I have a start, I make sure that I should make it big,” he said.

The left-handed opener also hailed the contributions of Sai Sudharsan, who scored 87, and captain Shubman Gill, who was the other centurion in the line-up as India put on a might firts-innings score of 518 for five.

“We were just chatting in the middle that if we were set, we should take it long and we need to play our shots as well. Then we were juts trying to rotate the strike and score runs when there is an opportunity and I think he played really well,” he said of Sudharsan.

Talking about Gill, who was at the centre of a horrible mix-up that resulted in Jaiswal missing out on a third double-ton, the youngster said: “Gill bhai has batted amazingly as always. And that is what we were talking about. If we are in, we should make it count and just keep playing our instincts as well. If there is a loose ball we should go for runs. It was very nice to bat with him. the way he bats and the way he runs the game when he is batting, I think it’s absolutely fantastic.”