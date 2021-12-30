Bumrah, Ashwin and hunting in tandem

cricket

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 08:19 IST

At the start of the series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the question about R Ashwin was whether he would last a tough Test battle. On India’s last tour of Australia, in 2018-19, Ashwin showed his overseas impact first up with a match-winning six-wicket haul at Adelaide but then broke down.

This time, the 34-year-old off-spinner has been sensational, tactically and in terms of fitness; with Jasprit Bumrah, he is spearheading the bowling that has left Australia rattled in a series tied 1-1. They have shared 18 of the 30 wickets to fall to bowlers. A fast bowler and a spinner working in tandem has become a rarity for India; at Melbourne, it was a deadly combination.

Though India’s 36 all out in the Adelaide Test loss is a sore point, this is only the third time that Australia have started a home series without scoring over 200 in a completed innings thrice in a row (191, 195, 200). The previous occasions were in 1887 and 1901.

A big reason for those scores is the way Ashwin has taken out Steve Smith twice: first innings in Adelaide (edged to slip on 1) and Melbourne (caught at leg slip on zero). Ashwin attacked the stumps and captain Ajinkya Rahane made claustrophobic leg-side field placements that left Smith distracted; if he wasn’t getting caught off Ashwin at leg slip, he was miscalculating his initial shuffle to be bowled leg-stump by Bumrah in the second innings at the MCG.

“I probably haven’t played Ashwin as well as I would’ve liked,” Smith was quoted by PTI as saying on SEN Radio. “I’ve sort of let him dictate terms and that’s something I’ve probably never let any spinner do in my career.”

On Day 4 with the new ball due in 14 overs, India’s pace-spin combine of Bumrah and Ashwin kept things tight. Cameron Green and Pat Cummins were set, but the seventh-wicket pair was not allowed to shift gears, ensuring India chased only 70 to win. Bumrah’s familiarity with the conditions—he was Man-of-the-Match for his 9/86 in the 2018-19 win at the MCG during the historic series triumph—helped.

Rahane’s first attacking move was to bring on Ashwin with the Test just 10 overs old. On a damp pitch, Ashwin extracted bounce, constantly varying pace, length and line that confounded the batsmen going at it with hard hands. He got makeshift opener Mathew Wade to hole out early. The leg-side fields turned the middle-and-leg line by bowlers into an attacking option.

Bumrah and Ashwin shared 40 (16/24) of the 72.3 overs in Australia’s first innings. In the second, after Umesh Yadav left due to a calf injury, Rahane bowled Bumrah and Ashwin in tandem. Ashwin bowled 65% of the second-innings overs (61.1 out of 103.1).

On Day 4, Bumrah shortened his run-up to preserve himself as the spinner at the other end finished his overs quickly. Bumrah produced the bouncer and yorker with great effect. His best yorker was somehow kept out by Cummins, who then fell fending a delivery at chin level.

Ashwin got Marnus Labuschagne, Australia’s biggest batsman in terms of form, to nick one that pitched with seam facing sideways and went straight. Unlike in earlier tours, lack of purchase from the pitch or a ball not good to grip is not bothering Ashwin.

Statistics from CricViz shows Bumrah drew false shots off 16.3 % of his deliveries, taking six wickets at an average of 18.3 at the MCG. Ashwin bowled 367 balls, 109 more than Bumrah. He drew false shots off 8.9 % of deliveries, taking 5/106.

The two strike bowlers had able help from debutant Mohammed Siraj, who drew the second most false shots from Aussie batsmen, which CricViz data put at 12.7%. The 26-year-old fast bowler took to Test cricket like a natural. Brought on after lunch on Day 1, he set up Green to trap him leg-before in the first innings and surprised him with pace to have him caught at midwicket on Day 4. Siraj consistently bowled in the high 130s (kph) and his smooth action, rhythm and tactical awareness reflected his superb performances for Hyderabad in first-class cricket, after switching from tennis ball cricket only in 2015. His 5/77 makes him the second most successful debutant bowler among visiting teams, behind Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga (6/92 at Darwin, 2004).