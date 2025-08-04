Bumrah fit, available for Asia Cup

MUMBAI: Apart from India’s dramatic win over England in the fifth Test to level the series 2-2, Indian fans would be relieved that pace ace Jasprit Bumrah is fit and fine. Bumrah sat out the Oval Test to manage his workload and not due to any injury, it is learnt. He is available for the Asia Cup T20 tournament next month. Jasprit Bumrah. (PTI)

“As announced by chief selector Ajit Agarkar at the time of the team selection, the decision on the number of Tests Bumrah will be able to play was taken in advance by the medical and fitness team. If he was injured, he would be going to BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for recovery and rehab,” an official with knowledge of the issue told HT when contacted.

After Bumrah played the first and third Tests of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, the team management had the choice of playing him in the fourth or the final Test. With India trailing 2-1, coach Gautam Gambhir and support staff decided to field the fast bowler in the Manchester game. Bumrah bowled a total of 119.4 overs in the three Tests. With just three days between the last two Tests, it was decided to rest the bowler who played in all five Tests on the 2024-25 tour of Australia, breaking down in the final game in Sydney.

Bumrah took 14 wickets in the England series with five-wicket hauls at Leeds and Lord’s.

The Gujarat player has been sensational for India across formats and lethal in Tests with 219 wickets in just 48 matches at an average of 19.82 and a strike rate of 42.6, but has battled fitness issues, including back injury that needed surgery. Careful about their strike bowler’s workload, the team managements have been selective, getting him to play mainly in marquee ICC events and important bilateral fixtures.

The Asia Cup begins on September 9.