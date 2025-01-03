Menu Explore
Bumrah outshines Virat in unique batting statistic as batter's slump continues during SCG Test

ANI |
Jan 03, 2025 07:11 PM IST

Virat achieved this unique, but an absolutely undesirable stat during the Sydney Test against Australia, which is the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. During his innings, Virat battled hard for 69 balls and got out for just 17 runs without a boundary. His struggles with the outside off stump deliveries continued and pacer Scott Boland dismissed him for the third time in this series.

Sydney [Australia], : Star India batter Virat Kohli's latest failure in Test Cricket has witnessed him joining an unfortunate list of players, involving bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Keshav Maharaj and Shoaib Bashir instead of batters. He has the second-lowest average while batting in first innings of a Test since 2024 and has been outshined by many tailenders, including Bumrah.

Bumrah outshines Virat in unique batting statistic as batter's slump continues during SCG Test
Bumrah outshines Virat in unique batting statistic as batter's slump continues during SCG Test

Virat achieved this unique, but an absolutely undesirable stat during the Sydney Test against Australia, which is the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. During his innings, Virat battled hard for 69 balls and got out for just 17 runs without a boundary. His struggles with the outside off stump deliveries continued and pacer Scott Boland dismissed him for the third time in this series.

Since the start of 2024, Virat has batted in the first innings of a Test five times and scored just 35 runs across five innings at an average of 7.00 and best score of 17.

In the first innings, he has had scores of 17, 7, 5, 0 and 6.

Virat has the second-lowest Test average since 2024 while batting in the first innings of a Test, with South African spinner Keshav having an average of 5.4 with 27 runs in five innings and the best score of 24.

At third is English spinner Shoaib Bashir with an average of 8.33, with 25 runs in seven innings and best score of 11.

Virat has been outshined even by pace spearhead Bumrah in this regard, who has had a batting average of 10 while batting in the first innings since 2024, scoring 70 runs in seven innings with the best score of 26.

India elected to bat first. India was off to a disappointing start yet again as the top order threw away their wickets, especially Virat Kohli who continued his struggles with outside off-stump deliveries.

However, the fight by Rishabh Pant , Ravindra Jadeja and skipper Jasprit Bumrah pushed India to 185/10 in 72.2 overs.

Boland was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies and once again a thorn in the eyes of Indian batters. Mitchell Starc took 3/49 while Pat Cummins got 2/37.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
