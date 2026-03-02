Bumrah, the ‘banker’ India can count on

Kolkata: If India had their way, Jasprit Bumrah would be bowling from both ends all 20 overs. The next best way is to manage his overs, which has been achieved with significant success. What’s happening now, though, is phase-defying. Against West Indies on Sunday, there was no new-ball burst, no immediate statement. Bumrah wasn’t thrown the ball in the first over to set the narrative. Instead, he arrived in the fifth. It was a subtle but telling shift. Jasprit Bumrah in action against West Indies during the T20 World Cup in Kolkata on Sunday. (AFP)

For years, Bumrah’s role felt clearly defined. He was the man for the hard yards, once the penultimate over specialist, and uniformly the bowler captains turn to when chaos needs control. By making him open the bowling, India invariably want to set up the tone with sharp seam movement. Bumrah would then disappear into the shadows only to re-emerge when the match tilted toward the slog overs. His bowling was not about theatre, it was always about suffocating batters looking to free their arms.

On Sunday, Bumrah didn’t bowl two overs consecutively until the 20th. Bumrah started in the fifth over in the Zimbabwe game as well, but he was also given the eighth over, and then the 13th. This was different from the South Africa game, where he bowled the second, fourth, 17th and 19th overs. These subtle deviations underscore the scenario-based customisations India are now perfecting for Bumrah.

To the West Indies thus, Bumrah in the fifth over isn’t just a bowler beginning a spell. He is a question posed at a time when batters think they have answers.

“I think it’s more to do with the opposition, where their firepower lies,” said Gautam Gambhir after India’s five-wicket win on Sunday. “We knew that West Indies have got a lot of firepower in the middle, with (Shimron) Hetmyer, Rovman (Powell) and Sherfane (Rutherford). And we know that those guys are quality players, those guys can take the game away from us. So we always knew that we needed someone like Bumrah in the middle to bowl at them.”

By holding Bumrah back, India disrupted expectations. West Indies, used to negotiating him early, suddenly found him appearing when the tempo was supposed to settle. Seven runs in his first over, two wickets in the second—the effect couldn’t have been more profound.

Not without some aid from Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, Gambhir reminded. “I thought Hardik did a really good job because sometimes bowling against these guys on this kind of a wicket, your fifth bowler can always be under pressure. Hardik and Axar, I thought, controlled the game for us because those eight overs were very crucial,” he said.

“We knew that Arsh(deep), Bumrah and Varun (Chakravarthy) were always about to bowl their four overs. So I thought that for me today I think the most important thing was how Hardik and how Axar bowled. Yes, we can keep talking about the other three bowlers but that’s the reason why we felt that Bumrah was important in the middle. So every time we have a big over, we can go back to Bumrah and try and control the game. Because you don’t want two back-to-back big overs. That can take the game away from you. So for me, I think Bumrah is a banker and we’ll continue to use him in different ways.”

Bumrah’s genius was never about raw pace alone. It lies in the precision of his yorkers and manipulation of seam position. Second ball of his first over, Bumrah bowled a slower delivery that Shai Hope didn’t pick and almost offered a catch. That started whispering doubt in the West Indies ranks, starting with Hope. The 12th over was instructive of his genius, Bumrah dismissing Hetmyer and Powell in the space of three balls. Since he had bowled the 19th over against South Africa, Bumrah was expected to follow the same arc. But he didn’t.

As Sachin Tendulkar later put out on X: “@Jaspritbumrah93 makes you play the ball…and then you read it. If your bat speed doesn’t adapt, you’re playing into his hands! That’s the art of variation. Moments like these decide tight games.”

Jason Holder and Powell managed a four and a six but West Indies never truly accelerated because they knew the final over belonged to a man who treats yorkers like punctuation marks. He kept targeting the pads, they kept jamming it away. Two hits out of six balls felt like a victory, especially with the West Indies on the cusp of breaching the 200-run mark.

This was the game where Bumrah demonstrated perhaps the most dangerous version of himself with his unpredictable deployment. His unorthodox action has always made him visually unsettling. But now, his usage amplifies that discomfort. You might avoid Bumrah early. You might survive him in the 19th. But when he floats across phases—fifth over to the 20th—Bumrah becomes an all pervading presence rather than just another spell.