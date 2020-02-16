e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Buttler one of our greatest white-ball cricketers: Eoin Morgan

Buttler one of our greatest white-ball cricketers: Eoin Morgan

All-rounder Moeen Ali, who struck an 11-ball 39 in the second T20I, did mention that there could be a look at changing the order a bit as the team prepares for the World T20.

cricket Updated: Feb 16, 2020 09:01 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Johannesburg
England's batsman Jos Buttler
England's batsman Jos Buttler (AP)
         

With the series tied at 1-1, South Africa and England will go into the third T20I on Sunday with everything to play for. While England lost the opening game by one run, South Africa lost the second game by two runs. While both teams have been on the top of their games, England opener Jos Buttler has failed to rise to the challenge.

And this follows a poor run during the Test series as well and skipper Eoin Morgan was asked if Buttler could be sent lower down for the final game of the series. But the skipper stood by his batsman and said that there would be no change in Buttler’s batting position for the series decider.

“Not for Sunday, definitely not. Jos is one of our greatest white-ball cricketers, as a batsman, never mind with the gloves. We believe him, Jason (Roy) and Jonny (Bairstow) are our top three at the moment, moving forward,” he said.

All-rounder Moeen Ali, who struck an 11-ball 39 in the second T20I, did mention that there could be a look at changing the order a bit as the team prepares for the World T20.

“The lucky thing is that we can change it and we’d be just as strong or even stronger. Jos is brilliant at No. 5 but he’s also brilliant when he opens. So sometimes when he bats at five and plays the way he does, people say he could open and bat like that and bat for longer. Jos is one of our best finishers, but as a 5, 6, 7, 8 we have to get better as well. We can’t just rely on him. If he comes off at the top, we win the game in 10 overs,” he said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM for third time, stage set at Ramlila Maidan
Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM for third time, stage set at Ramlila Maidan
Shaheen Bagh protestors want to meet Amit Shah en masse, cops deny consent
Shaheen Bagh protestors want to meet Amit Shah en masse, cops deny consent
‘Nayak 2 is back again,’ reads poster at Arvind Kerjiwal’s swearing-in venue
‘Nayak 2 is back again,’ reads poster at Arvind Kerjiwal’s swearing-in venue
PM to unveil 63-ft tall statue of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya in Varanasi today
PM to unveil 63-ft tall statue of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya in Varanasi today
Delhi cop murdered by minor daughter, friend for slapping her on V-Day
Delhi cop murdered by minor daughter, friend for slapping her on V-Day
‘Exercising newly won freedom’: Saudi women on smoking in public
‘Exercising newly won freedom’: Saudi women on smoking in public
17 from Delhi who returned from abroad show coronavirus symptoms
17 from Delhi who returned from abroad show coronavirus symptoms
Chennai Super Kings release full schedule ahead of season
Chennai Super Kings release full schedule ahead of season
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news