'CA squashed the issue as India are coming': David Warner's unfiltered take on ball change controversy in IND A vs AUS A

David Warner, former Australian opener, has called on Cricket Australia (CA) to clarify the circumstances surrounding a ball change decision in the recent India A vs Australia A match, arguing that the governing body rushed to “squash” the matter. The incident took place on the final day of the four-day unofficial Test in Mackay, when umpires replaced the ball used by India A. Australia's David Warner during T20 World Cup 2024(File)

The decision raised eyebrows, particularly among Indian players, with wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan labeling it “a very stupid decision.”

Warner, who recently had his long-standing leadership ban lifted, voiced concerns over CA’s handling of the incident, especially given the approaching five-Test series between India’s senior team and Australia.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Warner suggested that CA acted hastily to sideline the issue, given its potential to create tension ahead of the high-profile series. "I think the ultimate decision's with CA, isn’t it? I think they’ve obviously squashed it as fast as they could, given that India’s coming out here this summer," Warner remarked, emphasizing that clarity and transparency should be maintained.

The ball change decision itself stirred confusion. Stump mic recordings captured umpire Shawn Craig saying, “You scratch it, we change the ball. There will be no more discussion.”

Kishan responded with frustration, asking, “So we are going to play with this ball…that’s a very stupid decision.”

CA's statement

Warner believes that the match referee or CA should step forward to address the matter directly, especially if they back the umpires’ actions. “If the umpires deem that something happened, then I’m sure there’ll be a follow-up,” Warner added, suggesting that the match referee ought to answer questions publicly to clear up any ambiguity.

Hours after the game, CA issued a statement to quell the growing speculation. They clarified that the ball was changed due to its “deterioration” and stated that both teams were informed prior to the start of play. However, no penalty was imposed, as CA’s specific playing conditions permit umpires to replace a ball without penalty if there is no clear evidence of tampering.

According to the standard cricket laws, a five-run penalty typically follows if a ball is deemed to have been unfairly altered. But in this case, Australia A did not receive penalty runs.