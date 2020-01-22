e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Cricket / ‘Called some rowdy Pakistan supporters animals’: Herschelle Gibbs recalls his 2007 ban

‘Called some rowdy Pakistan supporters animals’: Herschelle Gibbs recalls his 2007 ban

Following this episode, the ICC had banned Gibbs for two Tests for making racists remarks during the first Test of the series at Centurion. Gibbs had then appealed against the ban but the ICC rejected it.

cricket Updated: Jan 22, 2020 09:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
File image of Herschelle Gibbs
File image of Herschelle Gibbs (Getty Images)
         

Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs recalled the series against Pakistan back in 2007 when he was handed a two-Test ban for using a racial slur against a section of Pakistani spectators in a home Test series. Asked by one of his Twitter followers about the comments he made at the those fans, Gibbs wrote: “Called some rowdy Pakistan supporters animals. They forced my son and his mother out of their seats in front of the players viewing area”.

 

Following this episode, the ICC had banned Gibbs for two Tests for making racists remarks during the first Test of the series at Centurion. Gibbs had then appealed against the ban but the ICC rejected it. The stump microphone caught Gibbs saying that Pakistani supporters were behaving “like bloody animals”.

ALSO READ: ‘Should I go to PM for selection’: Akmal slams selectors, questions former coach

The flamboyant opener played 90 Tests and 248 ODIs for South Africa, score 6167 and 8094 runs respectively. He also featured in 23 T20 Internationals.

This is not the first time Gibbs has spoken about the episode. In his autobiography -- To The Point -- he mentions that the entire South African team was irritated by the unruly behaviour of the Pakistani fans. He says the fans made a huge noise and even kicked his son Rashard and wife Liesl out of their seats in the stands.

“All of us Proteas were getting pretty irritated and unfortunately the stump microphones picked up our displeasure,” Gibbs wrote in the book.

“You could call me many, many things, but a racist was a bit of a stretch, to say the least, especially concerning Muslims. I’m coloured, for goodness’s sake. I’ve got four Muslim aunts and about 10 Muslim cousins. How could I be racist,” Gibbs went on to write.

Get Latest Cricket Updates , Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.
tags
top news
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Saudi dubs report of Kingdom hacking Jeff Bezos’ phone ‘absurd’, calls for probe
Saudi dubs report of Kingdom hacking Jeff Bezos’ phone ‘absurd’, calls for probe
India’s alcohol imports aren’t causing a trade hangover
India’s alcohol imports aren’t causing a trade hangover
Constitution preamble reading made mandatory in Maharashtra schools from Jan 26
Constitution preamble reading made mandatory in Maharashtra schools from Jan 26
WhatsApp launches Dark Mode in the new beta update for Android
WhatsApp launches Dark Mode in the new beta update for Android
Six stab 29-year-old man 30 times outside bar in Maharashtra
Six stab 29-year-old man 30 times outside bar in Maharashtra
Samson replaces Dhawan for NZ T20Is, Shaw gets maiden ODI call-up
Samson replaces Dhawan for NZ T20Is, Shaw gets maiden ODI call-up
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news