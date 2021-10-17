A campaign like no other, KKR will be back stronger: Shubman Gill

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opening batter Shubman Gill said the team can hold their heads high following their defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

CSK defeated KKR in the IPL 2021 final in Dubai on Friday to lift their fourth IPL title. KKR had won two games in the IPL 2021 during the first half but the side came back with strong performances in the UAE leg to qualify for the playoffs.

Gill said learning from the showpiece event was immense and KKR will come back strongly in the IPL 2022.

"A campaign like no other. We can hold our heads high. The learning was immense and @KKRiders will be back stronger," Gill tweeted.

A campaign like no other. We can hold our heads high. The learning was immense and @KKRiders will be back stronger 💜

Meanwhile, KKR head coach Brendon McCullum has said opening batter Venkatesh Iyer was a "big catalyst" in the side's redemption in the second half of the IPL.

"Venkatesh Iyer has been quite an incredible story. Looking back, he was actually going to play the next game when we were in India. In a funny way, the break came there at a good time too," said McCullum during the post-match press conference.

"He will be challenged to change his methods at times too. He might not necessarily be the most consistent because of his flamboyancy. I hope he remains the Venkatesh Iyer that we have seen so far. He's got an enormous future in this game, and he's a very intelligent man. He was a big catalyst for our turnaround this season," McCullum added.