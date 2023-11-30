Can Rohit lead India in T20Is after Hardik's return? Suryakumar emerges as leading candidate for SA series - Report

The comeback is always stronger than the setback. After back-to-back three setbacks in ICC events as captain, skipper Rohit Sharma is expected to enter a new cycle with the upcoming series against South Africa. Since his much-debated ascension to the captaincy throne, Rohit has guided Team India to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in 2022, an ICC World Test Championship final in 2023 followed by an appearance in the summit clash of the One Day International (ODI) World Cup at home. After Rohit Sharma and Co. lost the World Cup final at home, Team India has entered a new era with Suryakumar Yadav leading the Men In Blue(AP-PTI-ANI)

Under his leadership, Rohit emerged as the overwhelming favourites in the 2023 edition of the ICC World Cup. Recording a perfect 10 at the grandest stage, India ended its 20-year jinx against New Zealand in the round-robin phase before avenging its 2019 heartbreak at the World Cup semi-finals. However, Australia extended India's trophyless run in ICC events with a stunning win in the low-scoring final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.,

Rohit has already played his last T20I?

After another World Cup heartbreak, India have entered a new era with Suryakumar Yadav leading the Men In Blue for the T20I series against Australia. India are without T20I skipper Hardik Pandya, who is expected to miss another month of cricketing action due to an ankle injury. India have rested seasoned campaigners Rohit, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah for the T20I series. Team India is set to tour South Africa for a three-match T20I series and as many ODIs followed by two Test matches.

According to a report filed by news agency PTI, it has been learned that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would like to convince Rohit to extend his captaincy reign in the shortest format. Earlier, multiple reports suggested that Rohit expressed his reservations to play the shortest format. Despite Rohit's 'reluctance', the BCCI wants the 36-year-old to lead India in the lead-up to the next T20 World Cup. If Rohit vows to captain India in T20Is, he will become the automatic choice to lead the 2007 champions at next year's ICC World T20.

‘If Rohit agrees to lead in T20Is…’

"Yes, there remains a question what happens when Hardik comes back but in BCCI, they feel that if Rohit agrees to lead in T20Is, he will lead in the T20 World Cup. In case Rohit doesn't agree then Surya continues as captain for T20Is in South Africa," a BCCI source told the news agency. New captain Suryakumar has guided India to two wins in the first three games of the Australia T20Is.

‘Rohit might take rest’

During the five-match T20I series between the 2023 ODI World Cup finalists, the apex cricket board of India extended Rahul Dravid's contract on Wednesday. With Dravid continuing as India's head coach, Rohit in all likelihood can remain India's all-format captain."The BCCI has always given preference to that particular white-ball format which has a global tournament in next six months. ODIs post World Cup is third priority and three ODIs is a lot. Hence if Rohit leads in T20Is, he might take rest to freshen up for Tests. It will be decided by sports science team," the source added.