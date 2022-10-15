‘Can we have Renuka as Bumrah's replacement?': Netizens react as India crush Sri Lanka to clinch 7th Asia Cup title

A spirited bowling performance from the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India turned the summit clash of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 into a one-sided contest on Saturday. Indian pacer Renuka Singh sparked a shocking batting collapse of the Islanders in the Women's Asia Cup final contested at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh. Pacer Renuka bagged three wickets for Team India as Anushka Sanjeewani-led Sri Lanka mustered a paltry total of 65-9 in 20 overs.

Renuka, who teamed up with Richa Ghosh to run out Sri Lanka skipper Athapaththu in the 3rd over, managed to scalp three crucial wickets in the low-scoring encounter. Renuka earned plaudits from the entire cricket fraternity for her bowling heroics against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022. Showering praise on the star pacer, fans and followers came up with several noteworthy reactions on Twitter.

ALSO READ: Watch: Rohit's reaction to Babar's ‘ye bade hai mujhse’ remark floors everyone

"Can we have Renuka Singh as replacement of Bumrah?," a fan wrote. Make Renuka Singh replace Bumrah in the team. What a spell Sl down to 18/6," another fan tweeted after Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first in the Asia Cup final.

#AsiaCup2022Final

Make Renuka Singh replace Bumrah in the team

What a spell

Sl down to 18/6 — Vinay Yenegure (@MUSIFY_ALWAYS) October 15, 2022

Take Renuka singh as bumrah replacement 😁😁#AsiaCup2022 — bagha boy (@baghaboy9) October 15, 2022

This Renuka Singh performance in knockouts is better than anything I have seen from Jasprit Bumrah — Random Cricket Fan (@1228cricketfan) October 15, 2022

Take Renuka singh as bumrah replacement 😁😁#AsiaCup2022 — bagha boy (@baghaboy9) October 15, 2022

Renuka Singh is absolutely on Fire



She's doing Bumrah here#IndvAus — Anshuman (@Anshuman84m2) July 29, 2022

Renuka > Bumrah — ChetanRp17⚡ (@___Darkiee__) October 15, 2022

Pacer Renuka bagged three wickets and leaked just 5 runs in 3 overs. Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Sneh Rana shared four wickets as the Islanders posted 65-9 in 20 overs. In reply, Team India completed the run-chase in 8.3 overs to secure the Asia Cup title. Indian opener Smriti Mandhana smashed an unbeaten 51 off 25 balls to secure India's seventh Asia Cup title.

We clinch the Asia Cup once again! 🇮🇳🏆

Many congratulations to our women's team for winning the Asia Cup for a record 7th time!#AsiaCup2022Final pic.twitter.com/GFW2kjiXBw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 15, 2022

Champions of Asia 🏆 Congratulations on winning the Asia Cup @BCCIWomen 👏🏽 To win 7 out of the last 8 Asia cups is absolute domination 🙌🏽 #INDvSL #AsiaCup2022Final pic.twitter.com/7pTYYoRxhW — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 15, 2022

Pacer Renuka was named the Player of the Match for her bowling masterclass. India's Jemimah Rodrigues finished the tournament as the leading-run getter. The Indian batter amassed 215 runs in 7 games for Team India. All-rounder Deepti Sharma, who bagged the most wickets (13) in the Asia Cup, was named the Player of the Tournament.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON