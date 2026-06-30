Sachin Tendulkar honours Ben Stokes' legacy after England all-rounder's retirement: ‘You added a new edge to your side’

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to Ben Stokes after the England all-rounder announced his retirement from international cricket. Stokes made the surprise decision during the third Test against New Zealand, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable career. His final months in international cricket were not without controversy, as he served a one-match suspension during his last series for breaching the team's curfew. Despite that setback, Stokes leaves the game as one of England's finest all-rounders, having played countless match-winning innings and produced memorable performances across all formats. Sachin Tendulkar reflects on Ben Stokes' remarkable career (PTI and AFP Images)

Stokes also signed off with a strong record as England's Test captain. He led the team in 44 matches, winning 24 and losing 17, while two Tests ended in draws, finishing with a win percentage of 54.54. England adopted a bold, attacking approach under Stokes, recording memorable victories and changing the way the team approached Test cricket. His leadership left a lasting mark on the side and helped shape one of the most distinctive eras in England's recent Test history.

Also Read - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Ireland no-show leads to Gautam Gambhir being reminded about Rohit Sharma's ouster as captain

Tendulkar hailed Stokes as one of England's greatest all-rounders, praising his fearless approach, positive mindset and ability to deliver in pressure situations. The Indian batting great also credited Stokes' captaincy, saying his bold tactics and sharp reading of the game gave England a fresh identity in Test cricket.

".@benstokes38, I’ve always admired the way you brought energy into the game. Your positivity, your fearless intent, and the way you shaped moments under pressure stood out every time you walked in. As an all-rounder, you’ve been one of England’s finest, and as a captain, your bold tactics and instinctive reading of the game added a new edge to your side," Tendulkar wrote on X.