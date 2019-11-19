e-paper
Cannot wait to see David Warner play well, says Australia coach Justin Langer

When Pakistan last toured Australia, Warner averaged 71.20 across three Test matches. He played a knock of 144 in Melbourne and also went on to score a century before the lunch break at Sydney.

cricket Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:16 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Brisbane
Australia's David Warner in action.
Australia's David Warner in action.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Australia coach Justin Langer believes that opening batsman David Warner will put his bad form from the Ashes behind him in the upcoming Test series against Pakistan.

Warner had a dismal run against England in the Ashes earlier this year as he managed to score just 95 runs from ten innings.

“I cannot wait to see him play well. When he simplifies the game, stays still and watches the ball, keeps his mind clear, we know there’s no more destructive player in the world, probably,” cricket.com.au quoted Langer as saying.

READ: ‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move

“He loves batting in Australia, he loves batting, basically. We are looking forward to him having a great summer. I know how important he is to our team, that’s why I had no doubt after the Ashes that he’d be in the first Test of the summer,” he added.

When Pakistan last toured Australia, Warner averaged 71.20 across three Test matches. He played a knock of 144 in Melbourne and also went on to score a century before the lunch break at Sydney.

Australia squad for the series against Pakistan: Tim Paine (c), Cameron Bancroft, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

