‘Cannot waste 10 balls when Virat Kohli is padded up next’: Sanju Samson working on his T20 batting

cricket

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 18:07 IST

India batsman Sanju Samson has opened up on the dynamics of T20 cricket, elaborating how one needs to get on with things in a format as fickle at T20. Samson, who got his opportunities against Sri Lanka and New Zealand earlier this year, but couldn’t quite cash on, has revealed that he’s been working on the aspect of scoring runs quickly, something a batsman needs to be really good at to thrive as a successful T20 batsman.

Also Follow | Full coverage of IPL 2020

“In T20 cricket, you have to score quickly; that’s what I have been doing at the IPL over the years. You can’t waste 10 balls when Virat Kohli is padded up to bat next,” Samson told Sportstar.

Samson, who was drafted into the Indian team for the T20I series against Sri Lanka in January this year, scored 6 in the final match of the series. He was included in the squad that went to New Zealand to play five T20Is, but unfortunately disappointed with scores of 8 and 2 in the fourth and fifth matches. With the IPL coming up, Samson is eager to get back in action for the Rajasthan Royals and despite all matches being played across three venues in the UAE, Samson isn’t too worried about how the surfaces will behave.

Also Read | ‘As long as I’m beating the fastest sprinter in team, I consider myself fit enough for international cricket’: MS Dhoni to Manjrekar

“Like every cricketer, I have been eagerly waiting for the IPL to start. I think it would lift the spirits of not just the players but that of the entire India and the rest of the cricketing world,” Samson said. “And we have to play so many matches on three grounds, but the wickets would be good enough for batting. In T20 cricket, you could get runs on any surface.”

Also Read | ‘I think I got frustrated’: When Shoaib Akhtar apologised to MS Dhoni for ‘purposely’ bowling a beamer

The fifth T20I against New Zealand in Mount Muanganui is the last that Samson featured in any form of cricket. With a break of more than seven months, Samson is content with the kind of effort he has put together in his game. He was with Rajasthan for the first three IPL seasons of his career, before switching to the Delhi Capitals (formerly Daredevils) for a couple of years. Samson returned to the Royals in 2018, scoring 441 runs in 15 games, and followed it with 342 in the previous season.

“I have been thinking a lot about my cricket,” said Samson. “I have also been fine-tuning my technique a bit. But I want to continue to bat the way I have always been. If you look closely at my batting, you would see that I have been winning more matches for my teams of late, though there have been more failures too. That is fine with me. What really matters is how you help the team’s cause, more than the individual glory.”