‘Can’t rely on Abhishek all time, Shubman got out first ball': Suryakumar Yadav takes blame for India's loss in 2nd T20I

India had a total batting collapse in the 2nd T20I against South Africa, losing by 51 runs in Mullanpur on Thursday. Chasing 214 runs, the visitors failed to put up a challenge, getting bowled out for 162 in 19.1 overs. Opener Abhishek Sharma had an off day, departing for 17 off eight balls in the 2nd over. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi for a golden duck in the opening over of the run-chase. India's Abhishek Sharma walks off after his dismissal.(PTI)

Suryakumar Yadav also failed to get going and was removed by Marco Jansen for five off four balls. Speaking after the match, India captain Suryakumar conceded that his side's top-order batters, including him, had disappointed, and they could not always rely on Abhishek for his brilliance.

"We learned how they bowled in the second innings. We learned from that and we will try to execute that in the next game. I think myself, Shubman, could have given a good start because we can't rely on Abhishek all the time. The way he's been batting, he might have an off-day", he said.

"Me, Shubman and a few other batters should have taken it (responsibility). I think it would have been a smart chase. But then it's okay, Shubman got out on the first ball. But yeah, I should have taken that responsibility, batted a little deeper. But yeah, as I said, we learn, we try and do better in the next game to come.

"We just thought in the last game, we have seen Axar bat really well in the longer format. And we wanted him to bat back the same way today as well. Unfortunately, it didn’t work, but he did bat well. But we will see what's up for us going on in the next game," he further added.

Axar tried to anchor India's innings, but even the all-rounder couldn't really find his footing and was dismissed for 21 off 21 balls. Tilak Varma was the only Indian batter who was able to hit boundaries with ease, smacking 62 off 34 balls, packed with two fours and five sixes.

Initially, Quinton de Kock's knock of 90 runs off 146 balls took South Africa to 213/4 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Donovan Ferreira also was key, hammering 30* off 16 balls as South Africa reached 213/4 in 20 overs. The Indian bowlers were very expensive as Arshdeep Singh leaked 54 runs. Jasprit Bumrah conceded 18 runs in the final over, and Arshdeep was slammed for 16 in the 19th.