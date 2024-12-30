'Captain Cry Baby': Australian media tears into Rohit Sharma after 'Clown Kohli' controversy over blow-up at Jaiswal

Australian media sowed no mercy to India's senior batter Virat Kohli over the Sam Konstas incident at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last week, but they have moved on from the former India captain and found a new target in Rohit Sharma. In a fresh attack from the same publication, the incumbent skipper was humiliated over his blow-up at Yashasvi Jaiswal on Sunday during the fourth Test match against Australia. Australian media tears into Rohit Sharma over blow-up at Yashasvi Jaiswal

Day 4 witnessed a see-saw battle between India and Australia. While Jasprit Bumrah single-handedly brought the tourists back into the game with three quick wickets in the afternoon session, where Australia were reduced to six down for 91, the hosts bounced back following a impressive fifty from Marnus Labuschagne, followed by a gritty fifty-run stand between Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland.

During the opening two sessions, Jaiswal incurred a forgettable time on the field as he dropped as many as three catches. Yet, it was Rohit who came under the scanner for his reaction when his opening partner dropped Labuschagne on 47. The 37-year-old fumed at Jaiswal and threw his hands in frustration. Later, he even let out a scream when the youngster dropped Pat Cummins.

The reaction did not go down well with either the commentators or the Australian media. The West Australian, the same publication who had taken a dig at Kohli, calling him ‘Clown,’ blasted Rohit on Sunday as they went with the headline: “Captain Cry Baby” - surrounding the same incident. The slug further read: “Turns out Kohli isn't the only sook in Indian side.”

Rohit Sharma criticised for Jaiswal act

Former Australia cricketer Mike Hussey slammed Rohit for berating Jaiswal as ex-England captain Michael Vaughan pointed out late on Day 4 that India had a big task at hand in getting Jaiswal in the right mindset for the mighty chase.

“I’ve got to be honest, I don’t like that reaction from the Indian skipper,” Hussey said on Fox Cricket. “I appreciate he’s emotional, and he desperately wants wickets, but you’re the one who has to send the message of calm and support... He’s gonna feel bad enough as it is for putting a catch down, especially someone like Marnus Labuschagne, it happens quickly... you don’t need to see that as a young player.”

Aussie star Alyssa Healy added: “Particularly when you need him to walk out and open the batting alongside you, to make some runs and try and win a Test match for your country.” Former Aussie cricketer Darren Berry tweeted: “You gotta feel for the kid Jaiswal has dropped 3 catches today. He might have dropped 3 crucial chances, the game & the series. His only answer is a match winning innings... (he) needs a pat on the back from his senior players not (to be) berated.”‍️