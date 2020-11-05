‘Main point is that Rohit Sharma is available, captain or vice captain shouldn’t be an issue’ says Sunil Gavaskar

cricket

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 09:11 IST

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has weighed in on the whole hullabaloo caused following Rohit Sharma’s omission from India’s three squads that will be touring Australia. It was believed that the BCCI left out Rohit keeping in mind the severity of his hamstring injury, but those concerns were thwarted when the Mumbai Indians captain turned out for the team’s final league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Also Read | Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Five knocks that define India captain’s legacy

With BCCI president Sourav Ganguly having clearly stated that there is a possibility of Rohit slotting back in the scheme of things, the fact that the MI captain played on Tuesday and said he planned on playing a few more games in the UAE, bodes well for Indian cricket. Sunil Gavaskar seems happy with the way Rohit Sharma’s fitness is shaping up and explained how BCCI’s decision to give Rohit time was a legit concern.

Also Read | MS Dhoni of 2010-11 would not be pleased with Dhoni of 2020,’ Irfan Pathan questions CSK captain’s fitness

“Whatever has transpired earlier with regards to his (Rohit) injury, keeping that aside, I would say it’s a great news for Indian cricket that Rohit Sharma is fit,” Gavaskar said on “Sports Tak”. “Look, the concern shown by everyone collectively that there could be a rupture (if he hurries his return) is a valid one. But he looked confident. He fielded at the boundary ropes and also in the 30-yard circle.”

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly identifies six young talents, shares special message for Suryakumar Yadav

Although Gavaskar seemed impressed with Rohit’s fitness, the former India captain said it wouldn’t be a bad call if the BCCI were to conduct a fitness test to get an estimation of the batsman’s progress and recovery.

“He played the match to show that he is fit but if BCCI wants to test his fitness again, then there is nothing wrong in it. Because they want to check if he is fully fit or not. May be, he will be monitored. Normally, when you come back from injury, you need to play a few matches as match fitness determines your fitness status,” Gavaskar said.

Gavaskar reckoned it all boils down to Rohit’s availability, which at the moment, appears positive.

“Irrespective of how much you look fit in the nets, you are not stressed but when you have the pressure of a match, that gives an idea of how fit you are. Captain, vice-captain shouldn’t be an issue at all. The moot point is the player should be available to play and he is available,” said Gavaskar.

“Twice Rohit was asked before and after the match and he said that he is fit and doing well. He seemed confident. So actually, there is no point going into the details of what happened earlier. Let’s talk about today and today he is fit.”