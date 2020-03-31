Care about hairstyle? go do movies: Javed Miandad’s advice to young cricketers

cricket

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 12:12 IST

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad urged upcoming cricketers to focus on their game rather than giving importance to their hairstyles and appearance. Miandad suggested one should give his all during a match or a training session before they start thinking about grooming themselves.

Miandad stated that budding cricketers should put should a price on their wickets while batting and try to perfect their line and length during bowling before trying to make a name themselves.

ALSO READ: ‘Sehwag came later...:’ Wasim Akram names Pakistan batsman who changed opening in Test cricket

“They should not throw away their wickets... they should take their time in the middle and enjoy themselves” Miandad said in video uploaded on his YouTube channel. “Same thing goes for bowlers. They should just concentrate on their line and lengths. They should go in the nets alone and practice deliveries. This will mean you are very dedicated to your game.”

“One shouldn’t take five people along with him for a session and have everything taken care for him. Also, they shouldn’t care about sun, rain or how they appear after practising.

ALSO READ: ‘Settled score with him’: Wahab Riaz lifts lid on sledging battle with Shane Watson in 2015 WC quarter-final

“Upcoming cricketers shouldn’t be concerned about their hairstyles etc and if they do, then movies are the right place for them,” he added.

“We never used to care how we used to look on the cricket field. But after the match ends, do whatever you want to do. Sportspersons are role models for young kids and they copy whatever their idols do. One should be careful about what kind of example they are setting for the younger fanbase.”

Miandad recently also spoke about his admiration for India skipper Virat Kohli. While lauding his display with the bat, Miandad revealed the best quality he finds in Kohli.

ALSO READ: ‘My idol is Rohit Sharma’: Pakistan’s rising talent wants to bat like India opener

“Whenever he wants to score, he can. He is powerful and has the ability to clear the ropes easily,” Miandad said. “But the best thing about him is that he is humble. It is visible that he loves his cricket a lot and respects his fellow cricketers a lot.”

“I have seen his conduct and he is friendly with the opposition also. I have played cricket at the same level, I can say this. Indian cricketers are now said to be aggressive. But there has to be some aggression on the field. However, there has to be a limit.”