‘Catch of the season’: Jennings and Foakes combine to take a blinder in Pallekele Test – Watch

England batsman Keaton Jennings and wicket-keeper Ben Foakes combined to take a catch of the season contender on the fourth day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Pallekele.

Chasing 301 to win in the second innings, Sri Lanka were moving along at a decent pace with opener Dimuth Karunarathne going past the 50-run mark to hold the innings from one end.

While batting on 57, the southpaw tried to sweep an Adil Rashid delivery but Jennings, who was fielding at forward short leg, anticipated it early and moved towards his left. The ball was eventually hit towards his outstretched hand and looped into the air after hitting his palm. Stumped Foakes was aware of the situation and he completed a brilliant reflex catch.

What a catch! England pair Keaton Jennings and Ben Foakes combine for an amazing play against Sri Lanka.



The wicket was crucial for England because the hosts were scoring comfortably with Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews putting on a 77-run stand for the fourth wicket.

“I’d love to say I parried it to Foakesy but I genuinely tried to catch it and it just hit me hard and went straight to him,” Jennings said after the end of day’s play.

“You get a feeling of what the batsman is trying to do and watch his movements to try to get in the way. I saw him shaping to paddle and set off running but he got a bit too much bat on it and ended up hitting it at me. So I was just really pleased Ben caught it,” he added.

