CCI to donate Rs 51 lakh for fight against COVID-19

CCI President Premal Udani told PTI that an additional Rs 50 lakh will be raised with donations from its members.

cricket Updated: Apr 17, 2020 14:10 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
The iconic Cricket Club of India (CCI) on Friday decided to donate Rs 51 lakh to the Maharastra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the fight against the fast-spreading COVID-19 pandemic.

CCI President Premal Udani told PTI that an additional Rs 50 lakh will be raised with donations from its members.

“The remaining Rs 50 lakh will be used for community purposes. Even if there is no work, we are going to pay every staff member and every worker (of ours),” said Udani.”We have also several ex staffers and we would rather donate in that area. We also have support staff which is not on our rolls and support our endeavour, so want to do something for them. And also we want to work with couple of hospitals in our area by donating masks or PPE suits or other essential medicines,” he added.

CCI, which has hosted Tests and ODIs at its Brabourne Stadium, is an associate member of the BCCI.

Maharastra is one of the worst affected states in India with Coronavirus positive cases breaching the 3000 mark.

