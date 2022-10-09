'Chahal TV Hindi mein hai': Hooda, Arshdeep burst into laughter as Chahal engages in fun banter with Harshal - Watch

With Rohit Sharma-led Team India arriving in Australia for the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup, the official social media handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has dropped another episode of the popular show - 'Chahal TV'. Hosts Yuzvendra Chahal roped in his teammates Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda and Arshdeep Singh for a freewheeling conversation on the talk show.

During the special interaction, Chahal was seen poking fun at Harshal for responding to his question in English. "Chahal TV Hindi mein hain (Chahal TV is in Hindi)," Chahal interrupted Harshal during the special segment. Pacer Harshal expressed his excitement over donning the famous India blazer before leaving for Australia from Mumbai.

The quartet of Chahal, Arshdeep, Hooda and Harshal have touched down in Australia for their maiden World Cup campaign. "My chest is not that broad, you can relate (laughs). But as soon as I wore the blazer, it felt like my chest was swollen with pride. It was definitely a proud moment," pacer Arshdeep shared his proud moment with Chahal.

Host Chahal also spoke at length about representing Team India at the grandest stages of them all - the World Cup. "It is exciting because a World Cup is a World Cup after all. I have been here before and have done well so I know the conditions and the grounds. Once our training starts, we will start planning the kind of deliveries that will work here accordingly," Chahal said.

Under the leadership of veteran opener Rohit, Team India secured morale-boosting series wins over Australia and South Africa in the build-up to the T20 World Cup. Team India will be playing two warm-up matches against Australia and New Zealand ahead of the T20 World Cup. The 2007 world champions will meet arch-rivals Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener in Melbourne on October 23.

