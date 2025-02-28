Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Virtual quarterfinal match in Lahore, winner qualifies
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: It took some time to get going, but the ICC Champions Trophy is finally beginning to heat up on its return after 8 years. Although nobody enjoys a washout, Australia’s abandoned match against South Africa set up an interesting situation in Group B. Afghanistan’s historic win over England in the subsequent match means that today’s game becomes a very straightforward equation: the winner progresses. The loser is almost certainly out....Read More
So the ask from these two teams is very simple, as far as producing a result goes. There will be a win-at-all-costs mentality, which is embodied so fiercely by this group of Australians, even if they are a little threadbare in their bowling department due to injuries. They would have loved to get time in the middle against South Africa, a world-class unit that could have pushed them further than England did, but the Aussies do have a habit of coming good when it’s required the most. There is no question they will be up for the fight.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan will enter this match as the underdogs, but never let that tag short-sell the quality of cricket they are capable of playing, and the threat they possess from over 1 through to 100. They enter after their breathtaking final-over victory over England, a game that will go down in the history books for Afghanistan cricket, as phenomenal performances with both bat and ball guided them to a win. In their debut Champions Trophy campaign, to come up with that kind of performance in a game that would knock them out if they lost speaks to the threat that this team can produce.
While Ibrahim Zadran played the innings of the tournament so far, scoring 177 and almost singlehandedly carrying Afghanistan’s batting on his back, this team is very much a unit whose strength lies in their bowling attack. Afghanistan can ensure they are always competitive with variety, ability, and a sense of the game that is improving constantly. They will want to exorcise the ghosts of their loss to Australia at the ODI World Cup, where Glenn Maxwell famously put them to the sword to rescue a win despite battling with cramps and injury.
Afghanistan know they can beat Australia at these big tournaments based on that match: they should have pulled off the win, but fell short to a spectacular innings, and will be aware that they didn’t bowl close to well enough, and let the match slip when they shouldn’t have. Don’t expect the same mistake again.
Australia, on the other hand, have the pressure of being the favourites, and although they scripted another famous chase thanks to Josh Inglis and Alex Carey against England, they will be aware that they are up against a team that won’t be as toothless as that. The batting is fairly full-strength, and has plenty of firepower of their own, but their bowling is the concern area. They should have enough to overcome Afghanistan, but are a little closer-matched in terms of strengths and weaknesses than they would like to be.
It’s a difficult match to call with any conviction, because Afghanistan have already shown the waves they can cause, and Australia are also still slightly rusty. In whatever case, this being a do-or-die sort of encounter means punches won’t be pulled. Expect plenty of drama, and plenty of good cricket.
Can Australia's makeshift bowling find a rhythm
Australia will be considering themselves fairly fortunate that England's middle order implosions meant they were chasing 350 instead of 400+ in their one complete game. Without their three-headed pace monster at their disposal, it's a very inexperienced bowling group.
This is the match where they need to find their groove, against a more forgiving batting order. If they face India or New Zealand in the semis without the bowling clicking… that could spell trouble.
Afghanistan need consistency from top order
Bowling is definitely Afghanistan's strong suit, but the batting needs to step up if they have intentions of taking this tournament a step further. Zadran has performed, as have players like Omarzai and Nabi lower down the batting. But to beat Australia, you can't rely on a few individuals.
The Afghani top order hasn't shown themselves in Pakistan yet. If they wish to extend their stay, that's a change they must make.
Maxwell's Big Show in Bombay
Simply put, a candidate for the greatest ODI innings of all time, and a hard one to argue against. Chasing 292, Australia found themselves at 91/7 against Afghanistan, and Afghanistan looked ready to script a famous victory.
They really should have won that match, but it felt as if Maxwell elevated himself to a plane beyond anything any batter has ever been. To win from that situation was sensational. That innings can be seen as the one that spurred Australia on to eventually lift the trophy.
A fraction of the greatness we saw that day, and this will still be a can't-miss game of cricket.
Australia vs Afghanistan head-to-head
There's not too much to go off in terms of head-to-head in this match-up. These teams have only played four times across 13 years, and Australia have won every single time — but there's only so much you can read into their wins in 2012, 2015, and 2019.
There is, of course, that famous win at the Wankhede. Let's revisit that next.
Can Zadran repeat the trick?
Ibrahim Zadran's 177 to help Afghanistan recover from being 37-3 against England is one of the finest ODI innings in recent memory, almost carrying his bat as he helped his team to a score in excess of 300.
He also already has an ICC tournament century against Australia. Remember that one? It might have been slightly overshadowed by Glenn Maxwell hitting a double century on one leg.
Afghanistan full of confidence from beating England
Their opponents for today, meanwhile, kept themselves alive in their debut CT campaign by pulling off a famous victory against England. Thanks to a 177 by Ibrahim Zadran and a five-fer by Azmat Omarzai, Afghanistan managed to pull off a win despite Joe Root looking in supreme touch during the chase. Excellent result, and momentum is with them now.
Australia coming off a washout vs SA
Australia sit on three points in this tournament, thanks to their win against England and split points against South Africa. Even if they lose today, they stand a chance of qualifying — but would require England to hammer South Africa. No Aussie will want to leave their fate in the hands of the English, that is as certain as certain can be.
Weather to play spoilsport again?
We have already lost two games in this tournament to complete washouts due to rain, and it's a possibility in Lahore today as well.
Thankfully, much of the rain is expected in the morning, and is likely to ease up later in the day. Hopefully it doesn't impede play today, but we will keep you updated.
Hello and welcome back!
It's crunch time in the Champions Trophy! In a match that is essentially a quarterfinal to see who progresses and who gets knocked out, Lahore will play host to this contest between Australia and Afghanistan, a rematch of the memorable Glenn Maxwell Match in Mumbai.
Drama is a certainty today as well. Stick with us.