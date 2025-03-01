Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Champions Trophy: For training time before semis, Oz, SA to reach Dubai early

ByRasesh Mandani
Mar 01, 2025 05:36 PM IST

Australia and South Africa are heading to Dubai for Champions Trophy semis, with travel plans ensuring practice time before matches.

Dubai: Australia and South Africa are reaching Dubai early to train for the Champions Trophy semi-final, slated for Tuesday. One of the teams however will have to return to Pakistan for the second semi-final, to be played on Wednesday.

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of England's Jamie Overton during their Champions Trophy match. (REUTERS)
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of England's Jamie Overton during their Champions Trophy match. (REUTERS)

These travel arrangements have been made to ensure that the Group B teams making the knockout rounds have at least a day in hand to practice before playing their semi-final. Who will play against India in Dubai will be known after the India-New Zealand final Group A match on Sunday.

The toppers of each group will face the team that finishes second in the other group. The team facing India will play in Dubai as the Indian board did not secure permission from the government to travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

The Australian team will reach Dubai on Saturday and train here on Sunday. South Africa will leave for Dubai after Saturday Group B fixture against England in Karachi and train the next day at the ICC academy, minutes away from the Dubai International Stadium. It’s almost certain that Afghanistan are going home. Else, they too were scheduled to take an early trip to Dubai.

In what are far from ideal circumstances, without these travel arrangements, one of the Group B teams would have been constrained to get practice time at the venue of their semi-final.

It’s not clear why both the semis were not pushed back by a day as it would have allowed the teams an extra day to travel and train. One reason being cited by the organisers is that this arrangement was to keep a longer gap ahead of Sunday’s final. During last year’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies, there was only a day’s gap between the second semi-final in Trinidad and the final in Barbados.

With India not taking the trip to Pakistan, the venue for the final will only be clear after their semi-final. If India win on Tuesday, the Champions Trophy winners will be crowned in Dubai. Else, Pakistan will get an opportunity to host the final at the Gadaffi stadium in Lahore.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On