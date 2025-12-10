Champions Trophy snub left me bored, so I started my YouTube channel: India star's confession floors Dale Steyn, Uthappa

Out of the 15-member India squad that travelled to the UAE for the Champions Trophy in February–March this year, only three players failed to feature in a single game. Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh was one of them. Despite finishing as the leading wicket-taker in the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Harshit Rana was preferred over the left-armer as India’s third seamer, an indication that had already become clear during the pre-tournament home series against England. The team management stuck to their plan despite the outside chatter surrounding Arshdeep’s exclusion. India beat South Africa in the 1st T20I by 101 runs in Cuttack

On Tuesday, after the opening T20I of the five-match series against South Africa in Cuttack, former India wicketkeeper Robin Uthappa asked Arshdeep about that Champions Trophy period and how he kept backing himself despite limited opportunities at the international level. South Africa great Dale Steyn, also part of the post-match panel, listened closely. But Arshdeep’s candid reply left both of them floored.

On the field, Arshdeep, India’s highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket, is known for his fearless bowling. Off the field, though, he slips back into his playful, easygoing self. And in that same light-hearted tone, he revealed that when he learnt he wouldn’t be playing the opening game of the Champions Trophy, he didn’t get disappointed, he simply got bored. That, he said, is when he decided to start his YouTube channel.

"When I got to know that I wouldn’t be playing in the first game of the Champions Trophy, I was very bored in my room, and that’s when I started my YouTube channel. It turned out to be a blessing in disguise," he told JioHotstar as Steyn and Uthappa burst into laughter.

Arshdeep then candidly asked viewers to subscribe to his YouTube channel, @ArshdeepSinghOfficialYoutube, which already has 3.1 lakh subscribers. His latest video, featuring Virat Kohli after the third ODI against South Africa last week, has garnered 13 lakh views.

"I always try to find something positive. Sometimes you just have to be grateful that you are playing at this level. You also have to wait for your chances, and when you get an opportunity, make sure you make the most of it," he added.

Arshdeep picked up two wickets against South Africa in the first T20I, which included the first-over dismissal of Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs on his next over.

India won the series opener by 101 runs, thus taking a 1-0 lead in the five-game series. The second game will be played in Chandigarh on Thursday.