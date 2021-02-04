Channel 4 strikes deal with Star Sports, secures TV rights for IND vs ENG Tests
Channel 4 has secured the telecast rights of England's high-profile Test series against India, beginning with the first match on Friday, after striking a deal with Star Sports.
This will be the first time Test cricket returns to terrestrial television in the UK since the 2005 Ashes.
"Channel 4 will show exclusive free to air live television coverage of England’s Test series against India," the channel said in a statement.
"This will be the first time live Test cricket has been on free to air television since Channel 4 showed England’s momentous Ashes win in 2005."
It said ball-by-ball coverage of all four Tests will be shown live on Channel 4 and All 4.
"And for viewers who can't manage the early 4 am start, highlights will be available on All 4."
Channel 4's Head of Sports Pete Andrews and Penny Mills, Head of Sports Rights, led the broadcaster's negotiations to secure the deal.
"We're delighted to be showing live Test cricket on Channel 4 again and given the recent performances of both sides this series is set to be a cracker. We're thrilled to have struck this deal with Star Sports," said Andrews.
Channel 4's Chief Content Officer Ian Katz said it's fantastic news for all cricket fans in the UK.
"It's been a long 16-year wait for the return of live Test cricket to free to air television but it couldn’t have come at a better time. What better antidote to the lockdown blues than an England Test series in sunny India."This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
