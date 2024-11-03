Chappell questions Kohli’s ‘shot selection’ against New Zealand: ‘Perfect example of India’s lack of decisive footwork’

India crumbled to a 25-run defeat vs New Zealand in their third and final Test match, on Sunday in Mumbai. The win saw the visitors complete a 3-0 whitewash, becoming the fourth side to do so against India in a series of three-plus Tests after England (4), Australia (3) and West Indies (1). Meanwhile, it is also the first time that India have been whitewashed in a home series of three or more Tests at home. India's Virat Kohli reacts during the third Test.(AFP)

During the third Test, cricket legend Ian Chappell analysed India's poor form against New Zealand, and pointed out Virat Kohli's approach.

Virat Kohli's ‘shot selection questioned’

Writing for ESPNCricinfo, he stated, "Star batter Virat Kohli's first-innings dismissal was the perfect example of India's lack of decisive footwork. Kohli was clean bowled by a delivery from Santner that if the batter had taken even a small pace out of his crease he could have hit on the full. However, instead of Kohli's lack of decisive footwork being the culprit, his shot selection was questioned."

He further warned Rohit Sharma and Co, "Calamitous displays against New Zealand exposed weaknesses in India's batting. There's no good time for batting fragility but on the eve of a tough tour of Australia it's asking for trouble."

In Tests at home this season, Kohli has only managed 192 runs in 10 innings at a low average of 21.33, and has bagged a half-century, with a high score of 70.

Chappell also analysed Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal in Mumbai, when he attempted to go for a reverse sweep.

"Regarding the supposedly all-important sweep shot, who is the insensitive coach who preached that the reverse sweep is safer to play in Test cricket rather than employing decisive footwork? The danger of the reverse sweep in Tests was adequately revealed with the senseless dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Mumbai Test," he wrote.

"The reverse sweep in Tests can be a dangerous shot because it's premeditated. Precise footwork on the other hand is tailored to the actual length of the delivery. The odd player is very good at all types of sweep shots but the majority should rely heavily on decisive footwork to negate good spin bowling," he added.

In the second innings, India were set a target of 146 runs. The hosts lost half of their batters inside eight overs, and only had 29 runs on board. Then Rishabh Pant counterattacked with a comeback plan, and got his second fifty of the match. But once he fell to Ajaz Patel, it ended for India. Glenn Phillips got the wickets of Washington Sundar and R Ashwin, who tried to build a late partnership, and then Ajaz got the match-winning wicket.