Ian Smith can't hide his emotions after NZ's historic 3-0 series sweep vs India, says he 'shed a tear' on-air

The last two weeks have presented an incredible period for New Zealand cricket, as the women’s team’s T20 World Cup win in the UAE was backed up by the men registering a phenomenal first-ever series win in India with a thumping 3-0 performance capped off by their 25-run win at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. New Zealand commentator and former wicketkeeper Ian Smith.(Twitter)

The impressive feat achieved by Tom Latham’s team saw them dominate India in all three matches, pulling off something that was often considered the toughest task in world cricket, and doing so with extreme skill and confidence.

It was a significant moment for all involved with New Zealand cricket, including long-time commentator Ian Smith, who was part of the commentary panel and has in many ways been the voice of Black Caps cricket for many years.

Smith, who represented New Zealand in over 60 Tests and 90 ODIs as a wicketkeeper through the 1980s and 1990s, admitted at the end of the Test that he took a moment to “shed a tear” following the confirmation of the result, a milestone moment for a New Zealand team which has always punched above its weight, but put the exclamation mark with this remarkable performance.

Smith has been on the mic for some of New Zealand’s most heartbreaking moments, including his famous call of the final ball of the 2019 ODI World Cup final super over, where he had to announce his country’s loss in brutal fashion to hosts England. As a big figure within New Zealand cricket who has been witness to so many ups and downs for the Kiwis, all fans would feel Smith was well within his rights to take in the moment at the Wankhede Stadium.

Kiwis look to continue their momentum

New Zealand were under the captaincy of Latham following Tim Southee’s decision to step down as skipper, and entered their tour of India after abysmal results against Sri Lanka the month prior. With many expecting India to cruise to a comfortable series win, the Kiwis made use of overcast and pacer-friendly conditions to bowl India out for 46 in the first Test in Bangalore, and carried forward that momentum throughout the series. Phenomenal performances by Mitchell Santner in Pune and Ajaz Patel in Mumbai made the Indian batting look hapless in response.

The Kiwis now return to Sri Lanka for a white-ball series in both T20Is and ODIs, before preparing to host England in a three-match Test series in December.