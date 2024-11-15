Cheer for Rohit, India ahead of Australia series

Mumbai: India captain Rohit Sharma had reason to celebrate on Friday after his wife, Ritika, gave birth to a baby boy. The development not only comes as good news personally for Rohit, but it also brightens his chances of travelling to Australia in time to play the first Test in Perth starting November 22. Rohit Sharma in action against New Zealand during the recently-concluded Test series. (AFP)

If Rohit were to be available for the opener against Australia, it will help settle India’s batting lineup as well as ensure leadership stability throughout the series.

India have been struggling to find an in-form option to partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, with all the contenders struggling in the India A games. And there was little positivity even on the opening day of the three-day match simulation at the WACA ground.

On Friday, all eyes were on KL Rahul in the practice match as he came out to open with Jaiswal. Rahul’s preparation, however, didn’t go as per plan as he suffered a blow on his right elbow off a rising delivery early during the first day.

As per reports in Australia media, the right-hand batter left the field after the injury and took no further part in the action for the rest of the day.

Rahul partnered Jaiswal at the start of the three-day intra-squad match involving the main Test team and the India A players. He batted for a few overs before getting injured by a rising delivery from paceman Prasidh Krishna. After receiving treatment in the middle, Rahul walked off but the injury is said to be not serious.

According to a report in a leading Australian newspaper, Virat Kohli underwent scans on Thursday but is said to be absolutely fine and batted without any discomfort in the match simulation.

Even if Rohit does sit out of the first Test, India have back-up options for the opener’s position with specialist opener Abhimanyu Easwaran part of the Test squad. If need be, the team’s designated No.3 bat, Shubman Gill, can also step into the role having done well as an opener in his debut series in 2020-21 with 259 runs at an average of 51.80 including a sparkling 91 in the second innings of the Brisbane Test to set up a historic win.

Tough time

India’s main batters had a tough time batting at Perth stadium’s centre-wicket against Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Prasidh. Jaiswal, Kohli, Gill and Rishabh Pant all didn’t get to spend much time at the crease. Jaiswal and Gill had a second hit later in the day and both the young batters took the opportunity to spend time in the middle. Jaiswal finished 58 not out, while Gill made an unbeaten 42.

India’s batting line-up is under the scanner after their below-par showing in the recent series at home, where they lost all three Tests against New Zealand. Not just the back-up openers, lack of runs in recent times from the two senior batting pros, Rohit and Virat Kohli, is a big cause of concern. Both suffered multiple failures in the New Zealand series, with just one half-century in six innings.