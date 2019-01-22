Chennai Super Kings contributes Rs 3 lakh towards Jacob Martin’s treatment
Jacob Martin, 46, who played 10 One-Day Internationals between 1999 and 2001, met with a road accident in December and sustained injuries to his lungs and liver.cricket Updated: Jan 22, 2019 23:38 IST
Chennai Super Kings has contributed Rs 3 lakh towards the treatment cost of former India and Baroda cricketer Jacob Martin, who is on life support at a Vadodara hospital.
Martin, 46, who played 10 One-Day Internationals between 1999 and 2001, met with a road accident in December and sustained injuries to his lungs and liver.
ALSO READ: Krunal Pandya writes blank cheque for Jacob Martin as he battles for life
“Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited transferred a sum of Rs three lakh towards the medical expenses of Martin,” K S Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings, said.
“We got it touch with Baroda Cricket Association officials to understand his financial situation. We hope and pray for his speedy recovery,” Viswanathan added.
First Published: Jan 22, 2019 23:23 IST