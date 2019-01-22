Krunal Pandya writes blank cheque for Jacob Martin as he battles for life

Former India international and Baroda cricket legend Jacob Martin is in a critical condition following an accident on 28 December and is in desperate need of financial aid to meet medical expenses.

Martin has been on ventilator after suffering extensive damage to his liver and lungs. The Telegraph has reported that the former cricketer’s wife has sought the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) help. The board promptly sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for his treatment.

The approximate cost of Martin’s treatment is 70,000 per day.

Team India legend Sourav Ganguly, who was the captain of the national team when Martin made his debut, has come to the aid of his former charge.

Also read: Sourav Ganguly extends helping hand to hospitalised former India teammate Jacob Martin

“Martin and I have been teammates and I remember him as a quiet, introvert-type of person. While praying for Martin’s speedy recovery, I’d like his family to know that they don’t stand alone,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

Sanjay Patel, a former BCCI and Baroda Cricket Association functionary, has also extended a helping hand to Martin. “Once I came to know about the accident I tried to help Jacob’s family in every possible way. I have spoken to few well-wishers — including the Maharaja of Baroda Samarjitsinh Gaekwad who donated Rs 1 lakh — and accumulated around Rs 5 lakh for his treatment,” Patel said.

Now, Baroda cricketer and India international Krunal Pandya, brother of fellow cricketer Hardik, has extended help to Martin by handing Patel a blank cheque. “Sir, please fill up whatever is needed, but nothing less than Rs 1 lakh,” The Telegraph quoted Krunal as telling Patel.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 13:16 IST