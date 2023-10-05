Chepauk pitch likely to help batters in India’s World Cup opener

One of the first things Rahul Dravid did on striding to the middle at Chepauk on Thursday afternoon was engage in a conversation with the local curator. The three pitches located centrally in a square with nine pitches were covered, depriving the India coach of a long and hard look at the surface that will be used for India's World Cup opener against Australia on Sunday. For the sizeable media gathering too, chatter about the surface – often a subject of intrigue in the build-up to a big game – had to wait. David Warner inspects the pitch during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against India, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium(PTI)

Once India were done with their training session though, some of the suspense cleared with a heavy roller at work on the pitch that had been picked for the game. There was perhaps some grass cover to hold the surface together until a couple of days ago, but most of it seemed to have been shaved off. The pitch was a shade of brown that should stay true to Chepauk’s traditional character.

“This is a black soil pitch. It should be fairly good for batting given that this is the start of the season,” an official in the know of developments said.

That this is the onset of a new domestic season means pitches should be fresh and favourable for run-scoring in the first half of the World Cup at least. At Chepauk, though, don’t expect the balance to be completely skewed towards the batter. For the record, a total of 300, which has become par in the format, hasn’t been breached in the last 11 ODIs at the venue.

“There should be an even contest. October is a pleasant time of the year when the pitches are nicely set,” said former India pacer L Balaji, born and bred in Chennai. “And since it is a day-nighter, it should be a game where all facets are on view. You won't see only the bat dominate. It will be a good pitch.”

The major selection debate for India is likely to revolve around R Ashwin. Isn’t the ace off-spinner, drafted into the squad as a replacement for Axar Patel, the right horse for this course? His five wickets in three ODIs in Chennai aside, he has claimed 30 scalps in four Tests here.

“Ashwin’s selection depends on the opposition and the left-right combination. Since he has played a lot of cricket at Chepauk, I think he should get a go,” said Balaji.

If the amount of time he spent batting and bowing at the nets on Thursday is a hint, the team management may be thinking along similar lines.

