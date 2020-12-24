Chetan Sharma named BCCI’s new Chairman of selectors; Kuruvilla and Debashish Mohanty also included

cricket

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 21:38 IST

The Madan Lal-led Cricket Advisory committee has named Chetan Sharma, Abey Kuruvilla and Debashish Mohanty as the new members of senior selection committee on Thursday afternoon. The names were declared in a statement released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after the Annual General Meeting in Ahmedabad.

The committee further recommended Chetan Sharma for the role of Chairman of the senior men’s selection committee based on seniority (total number of Test matches). The CAC will review the candidates after a one-year period and make the recommendations to the BCCI.

The three new members will join Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh in the selection committee.

Based on CAC’s recommendations Mr Chetan Sharma, Mr Abey Kuruvilla and Mr Debashish Mohanty have been appointed to the senior selection committee. Mr Sharma will be head the selection panel.



Details 👉 https://t.co/05nmQMBAVh pic.twitter.com/XIUDDiRGzY — BCCI (@BCCI) December 24, 2020

11 shortlisted candidates were virtually interviewed by BCCI’s CAC - comprising Madan Lal, Rudra Pratap Singh and Sulakshana Naik - on Thursday.

Also Watch | IPL 2022 to be played among 10 teams: BCCI decides during 89th AGM

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to retain the zonal criteria for the composition of the selection panel. Jatin Paranjpe (West Zone), Devang Gandhi (East) and Sarandeep Singh (North) have completed their terms.

As per reports, Ajit Agarkar, Abey Kuruvilla and Nayan Mongia had applied for the post from West Zone. Chetan Sharma, Maninder Singh, Vijay Dahiya, Ajay Ratra and Nikhil Chopra applied from the North Zone. Shiv Sunder Das, Debashish Mohanty and Ranadeb Bose applied from East Zone.

In another decision taken at the AGM, the BCCI approved a 10-team IPL from 2022 edition. Also, it was decided that all first-class players, both men and women, will be suitably compensated for the curtailed domestic season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BCCI plans to get the domestic season underway, after several months’ delay, in January with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 championship.