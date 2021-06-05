Cheteshwar Pujara leads the way as Indian cricketers do staggered training on 3rd day of quarantine in Southampton

Cheteshwar Pujara led the way as Indian cricketers went through physical training at the Ageas Bowl Stadium in Southampton in a staggered manner on Saturday. Pujara took to Instagram to post a video as his story in which India’s No.3 was seen jogging on the ground.

It appears that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have got the requisite permission from the health authorities to allow the visiting teams an opportunity of staggered training.

Pujara uploaded a short Instagram video titled "Golden Hour" and "Let's Go."

Pujara posted the video as his Instagram story





It is understood that with the Hilton hotel being part of the Hampshire Bowl property, the players were allowed to come out of their rooms on the third day even though they are still not supposed to meet each other.

The men and the women could use the gymnasium separately for running and other physical training purpose.

The skills training will start a few days later at an adjacent practice ground but on Sunday, the room quarantine is likely to be over and they can do their gym sessions in small groups.

The players have also been provided basic equipment in their rooms for exercise purposes.

India landed in England on June 3 to take part in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, starting on June 18 at the same venue.

The entire Indian squad were under a 14-day quarantine in Mumbai before boarding the flight to the UK.

(With PTI inputs)