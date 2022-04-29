Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara smashes bowlers to all parts, slams hat-trick of hundreds in County Championship for Sussex

Miles away from the hullabaloo of IPL 2022, Chetehwar Pujara continued to script his comeback journey in grand fashion. The veteran right-hander slammed a hat-trick of centuries in the County Championship for Sussex. Pujara shed the tag of being the accumulator and scored at brisk strike rate of 65 in his side's division two match against Durham at the Hove cricket ground in Sussex on Friday.

At the time of writing this, Pujara was batting on 128 off 198 deliveries with 16 fours to his name. His brilliant innings continued to help his side take a substantial lead against Durham, who were all out on 223 in their first innings.

In a video shared by Sussex on their official Twitter handle, Pujara was seen playing square drives, cut shots, straight drives against the seamers and when the spinners pitched it short, he was ready to rock back pull the over the top.

Watch: Pujara slams a hat-trick of centuries in County Championship for Sussex

The out-of-favour India batter, who is in sparkling form, is making most of his county stint. He now has scored three hundreds including a double century in his five innings.

Making his debut for Sussex, Pujara had scored 6 and an unbeaten 201 to help his side draw the match against Derbyshire.

In the Sussex's 34-run loss to Worcestershire, he scored 109 in the first innings, followed by 12 in the second essay.

The runs will keep Pujara in contention for a place in the Indian squad when India travel to England for the postponed fifth Test later this year.

The veteran batter was dropped from the Indian Test team following the series loss in South Africa earlier this year.

